Bloom 2023 first look: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and a pharmacist's garden featuring a UFO

Gareth Snook (who plays Willy Wonka) at the Charlie and The Chocolate Factory Garden. Photo: Fennells

A pharmacist has hit on the perfect prescription for Bord Bia Bloom 2023 after landing a coveted small garden space at this year’s festival.

A first-time exhibitor, Joe Kelly, from Dungarvan, Co Waterford, jumped at the chance to claim a space at the popular five-day Phoenix Park event, which opens tomorrow and is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors over the weekend.

His early career plan was to do a horticultural degree, but he opted instead for the family tradition of pharmacy. Joe has always loved gardening, and cites RTÉ horticulturalist Barney Johnson as an early inspiration.

Gardener Robert Moore introduces The Marie Keating Foundation's 'Catching Cancer Early Garden' at Bloom in the Park

It has been a long road for him to the Phoenix Park, having applied for the 2020 event, before Covid forced its cancellation.

Show garden manager Kerrie Gardiner then invited him back and said there was a “small garden place” for him this year. His garden, entitled “Out of This World”, features a UFO, although he took his overall inspiration from a book by TV gardener Monty Don.

Oliviah Prado (6) at the GOAL Global Garden. Photo: Mark Stedman

“It had this lovely cottage-garden theme, with soft planting and an old shed, and I loved it,” Joe said.

“So I thought we should throw the mix together and make up a story around it. And that’s how we ended up landing our UFO in the Phoenix Park.

“I’ve been to Bloom twice before and I love it. I’ve also been to Chelsea. You see it all in a different light when you’re working at it. I’m so delighted to be part of it – one of the pinnacles of my life. It’s glorious.”

Final preparations are under way, with 700 people having been involved in the construction of the site over the past six weeks.

Met Éireann has forecast sunny weather, so big crowds are expected in the park.

This year will see nine postcard gardens created by community groups, alongside 22 show gardens and 760 exhibitors on site, with 85 events taking place, including demos, talks and live entertainment.

Among the gardens is one inspired by the book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, designed by gardener Tom Leavy and sponsored by Bord Gáis Energy Theatre (which premieres the musical in Dublin in December).

Tom’s “garden of pure imagination” features a path to a chocolate river, colourful textiles, and many edible plants.

Gareth Snook (who plays Willy Wonka) at the Charlie and The Chocolate Factory Garden. Photo: Fennells

Also on display is a garden sponsored by Avoca, which is celebrating 300 years at its Wicklow Mill. Its “Looms & Blooms” garden is designed by Kevin Dennis.

There is also a show garden by Eugene Higgins, who worked on it with young people from Oberstown Children Detention Campus in Lusk, Co Dublin. Their final creation represents their journey towards growth and change and their ability to make positive changes in their lives.

In terms of themes for this year’s floral extravaganza, the effects of climate change and making better use of the outdoors feature as recurring themes.

Other ideas that are explored include improving air quality, reducing food waste and highlighting how children benefit from outdoor play in the natural world.

Tickets for the annual event are available from BordBiaBloom.com and are priced from €25 per adult.