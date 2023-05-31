Bloom 2023: A world of pure imagination... and Mayo winning the All-Ireland

Bloom 2023 is officially kicking off on Thursday, and anyone heading along can prepare for flora, fauna, lots of sunshine and buckets filled with pure imagination.

The event will run until Bank Holiday Monday, June 5, in Dublin’s Phoenix Park with a vibrant mix of beautiful blooms, tasty treats, and engaging entertainment for visitors of all ages.

Improving air quality, tackling food waste and highlighting how children benefit from outdoor play in the natural world are among the many themes which will be explored at Bord Bia Bloom 2023.

Marty Morrissey attends Bloom every year and while enjoying the 18C weather today, GAA still remained on his mind.

He told the Irish Independent his predictions for this year's All-Ireland, he said: “I would’ve said Dublin at the beginning of the championship, but Galway or Mayo might just come in.

"The Mayo curse is lifted, in terms of form Mayo have been the best team in the country at the moment.

“The six-week break will probably stand to them. Cavan and Mayo supporters are the best in the country. When Cavan gets a whiff of football, thousands come, they just love it.”

Another Bloom visitor arrived at Dublin Airport last night specifically for the event.

Gareth Snook, who plays Willy Wonka in the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical, posed with his hat and cane in an edible garden with the hopes of taking home the Bloom trophy.

He takes to the Bord Gais Energy Theatre stage in December, and today, he gave fans of the Roald Dahl favourite their very own Golden Ticket experience.

“Wonka is crazy, he’s many things, what a character to play. One of the greatest things about him is his unpredictability. In our version, he hasn’t left the factory for 40 years.

“He hasn’t had human contact so when the families win the golden tickets, his social skills are a little bit off. I find him fascinating. He has a huge amount of compassion; people don’t often associate that with him.

“The kids in the show are brilliant. They all bring something to it. Kids are fearless, they don’t care. I’m a big kid at heart, I bring a lot of that to Willy Wonka,” Gareth said.

Meanwhile, newcomer Joe Eustace, who is 21 years old, won this year's Bord Bia Bloom’s inaugural Cultivating Talent competition which provided him with an opportunity to design a show garden at the festival.

Joe combines studying for a degree in Landscape Architecture in UCD with running his own business, Online Garden Designs. He is one of the youngest designers to bring a show garden to Bord Bia Bloom.

He said: “My dad is a landscape designer. My mam is a Montessori teacher and her idea of raising children is connecting them with nature is extremely important.

“As a kid, I was always outside, I was climbing trees. I had an appreciation and bond with nature. As soon as I was old enough to walk, I was handed a shovel and a pair of work boots.

“Exposing kids to the natural world, whether it’s a veg patch or taking them out to the park, it’s an extremely important thing to do when they’re very young. It’s very good for development to be outside.

“A veg patch, simply sowing cress seeds and allowing kids to see them grow. When they sit down and eat their dinner, they know where it came from, it’ll create that connection for them.”

If you’re worried about the price of gardening during the cost-of-living crisis, Brian Behan from Woodies says it’s possible to do it without breaking the bank.

“The garden section in Woodies is up there in terms of the range and affordability of garden plants and garden accessories.

“There’s a huge range of homeware, building material too, they’re all affordable. You can nibble away at projects, if you’re a DIYer, you don’t have to do it all in one go.

“You can take on projects appropriate to your budget. If you’re new to planting you need to start slow,” he said.

There will be a total of 22 gardens provide a colourful demonstration of the latest trends and innovations in garden design.

Many of the gardens focus on spaces for children and young people. These include The Know, Act, Prevent Garden by The National Poisons Information Centre (NPIC) at Beaumont Hospital, in collaboration with the Health and Safety Authority (HSA); the First 5 Garden of Wonder and Discovery by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth; the Rise Garden by Oberstown Children Detention Campus; and the The Raising Amazing Garden by Tusla Fostering.

The impact of climate change and making better use of the outdoors also feature as recurring themes in the 2023 show gardens including A Breathing Space for Fingal by Fingal County Council, the National Dairy Council’s Embracing the Elements garden; Citroën Power of One alternative urban front garden by Citroën, and the Green Cities Europe Greening our Cities garden. Many of this year’s showstopping gardens also feature reclaimed and upcycled materials.

Gardening enthusiasts will find plenty of inspiration in the ever-popular ‘Postcard Gardens’, which include nine small but perfectly formed pop-up gardens that are designed and built by community groups, schools, and training groups from across Ireland.

There will also be five days of gardening talks, a bustling Nursery Village featuring some of Ireland’s leading nurseries, floral displays from the Ireland’s finest floral artists and a botanical art exhibition.

In addition, there will be live cookery demonstrations from some of Ireland’s leading chefs including Neven Maguire, Catherine Fulvio, Rory O’Connell, Fiona Uyema, JP McMahon, Edward Hayden, Brian McDermott and Shane Smith, the Quality Kitchen stage will host interviews with more than 40 Irish food producers.

There is also plenty to do for all the family with live entertainment on the Main Stage, while the Budding Bloomers area promises to keep children engaged and entertained with willow weaving, planting games and the toddler play area, RTÉjr will also be central to this space with daily storytelling, a kids disco and magic shows.

Those going to the festival should dress comfortably and bring a reusable water bottle, sunglasses and suncream as the Met Éireann forecast for the Bloo’ bank holiday weekend promises sunny conditions and highs of up to 18C.

Gardener Robert Moore introduces The Marie Keating Foundation's 'Catching Cancer Early Garden' at Bloom in the Park

The Marie Keating Foundation is back at Bloom with the Catching Cancer Early garden and they recommend that you follow the SunSmart Code:

1. Slop on sunscreen with a good UV rating. Look for factor 30+ for adults and 50+ for kids.

2. Slip on sun-protective clothing to reduce the impact of the sun’s rays on unprotected skin.

3. Slap on a wide-brimmed hat to protect the skin on your face and neck from direct sun exposure and will help to reduce your risk of skin cancer.

4. Slide on sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun’s glare by sliding on a pair of sunglasses with UV protection.

5. Seek shade if you are outdoors between the hours of 11am and 3pm when the sun is at its peak.

Tickets for Bloom are still available on Ticketmaster.