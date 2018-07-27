The most dramatic blood moon to occur this century will happen tonight, and will be visible from Ireland.

Blood moon Ireland: When you can see it and all you need to know

The rare event occurs when the Earth appears in a straight line between the Moon and the Sun.

The shadow of the Earth’s atmosphere filtered through sunlight appears red when it hits the surface of the Moon, giving the eerie-looking blood moon.

The eclipse will occur just after sunset and last for one hour and 43 minutes.

It will be visible from about 9.30pm until around 11.20pm - however the best time to view it should be after 10.15pm.

Those in the north-east will have the best view of the event - however cloud cover could spoil the view for some.

In another rare event, Mars will appear directly below the moon in the skyline tonight at near maximum brightness. It will be 15 times brighter than the next brightest star in the sky.

Unlike a solar eclipse, solar eclipses are safe to view with the naked eye. For a better view, you can even use binoculars.

Speaking on Morning Ireland on RTE Radio One, Managing Editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine Ann Dunne said:

"We haven't had one in Ireland in about three years. It's going to be seen pretty much all over the world, apart from the USA.

"Belfast looks like the best place to see it tonight, but you never know.

"It's going to be quite low, only around five degrees. The east coast is going to the best, or if you can get to high ground.

"Provided the clouds clear a little, hopefully we'll get a good view of it."

