'Blood and ruin': How the RIC row awoke ghosts of past

With the apparent co-operation of their fellow Irish police officers in the Royal Irish Constabulary, a gang of Black and Tans had gone on the rampage and set fire to the town.

The events were immediately described by the paper as the 'Sack of Balbriggan' and were a reprisal for the killing of District Inspector Burke and his brother Sergeant Burke who were shot dead while in Smyth's pub in the town earlier that day.

The attack began around 11pm as lorries loaded with Black and Tans arrived in the town from the barracks at Gormanston and directly proceeded to shoot, burn and loot the town in a systematic spree of horrific violence.

In Clonard Street, 20 houses were destroyed leaving helpless and terrified inhabitants to flee into the fields surrounding the town. Several pubs were looted and burned.

John Gibbons and James Lawless were taken to Quay Street where they were beaten to death, their bodies found the next morning as the smoke from the burned-out town rose in an eerie silence.

An Irish Independent reporter gave an account from the scene: "The lorries pulled up close to the police barracks and their occupants dismounted and proceeded through the streets, firing shots, shouting, smashing windows and setting fire to houses.

"A regular reign of terror, lasting for some hours, followed, and numbers of unfortunate people had to fly for safety from their homes in their night attire. Many terrified women and children sought refuge in the fields."

By the end of this week, Leo Varadkar and his Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan must have wondered what they had unleashed with their decision to commemorate the Royal Irish Constabulary, the rural police force of 10,000 men from a century ago.

They reawakened ghosts of an acrimonious past: a version of the rabble-rousing ballad, 'Come Out Ye Black and Tans' even soared to the top of iTunes pop chart.

Early in the week, Flanagan was at pains to point out that his now deferred event was in no sense planned as a commemoration of the Black and Tans or the Auxiliaries, two forces drafted in by the British to reinforce the Royal Irish Constabulary.

But the problem for Flanagan was that the RIC, the Black and Tans, and the Auxiliaries were inextricably linked. The new recruits, the vast majority of whom came from Britain, had been invited to join the RIC, billed as the "finest Constabulary force in the world". A shortage of uniforms led many of them to be equipped with a motley mixture of uniforms, often khaki trousers and tunics, together with the RIC's bottle green cap and belt - and this quickly gave them the nickname Black and Tan.

There is no doubt that the regular RIC were part of the fabric of rural Ireland, and tens of thousands of families count the police recruits among their ancestors.

As the historian Elizabeth Malcolm put it: "Throughout most of its existence, the Irish constabulary found most of its rank-and-file recruits among the sons, and especially the younger sons, of small farming families in the south, west and midlands of Ireland."

The rank and file have been characterised as young, Catholic, unmarried and physically imposing. The officer ranks were more likely to be middle class, from the east of the country and Protestant.

Dr Vicky Conway, a DCU Law Lecturer and author of Policing Twentieth Century Ireland: A History of An Garda Síochána, says the RIC was no ordinary civilian force, like the police in Britain. And it was unaccountable to the local population.

A complex relationship

It was an armed colonial force and its relationship with local communities ebbed and flowed, depending on the political atmosphere of the time.

According to Dr Conway, its relationship with the community was complex. In the Famine, the police helped with evictions, but they also ran food distribution points and soup kitchens. It was given its royal title because of its role in suppressing a Fenian uprising in 1867.

There has been a tendency to characterise the old established RIC as good cops, while the largely British Black and Tans of the War of Independence have been seen as the bad cops, who ran amok across the countryside. But the regular Irish RIC were also involved in some of the notorious reprisals that took place in 1920.

In his book The Black and Tans, the historian David Leeson quotes the account of a Munster RIC officer John Regan who said many reprisals were the work of Irish constables.

"Black and Tans, having drink taken, might fire out of lorries indiscriminately, loot public houses, or terrorise a village, but the Irishman would avenge his comrade when absolutely stone cold sober and on the right person."

According to Leeson, Irish policemen were implicated in burnings, punishment beatings and extrajudicial killings as well.

Historians have differed in their accounts of whether Irish officers were involved in the sack of Balbriggan. Leeson implicates them in his history of the Tans: "The sack of Balbriggan, for example, was 'organised and countenanced' by the Black and Tans' Irish officers, and led by their non-commissioned officers - Irishmen all." It is hardly surprising that the plan to commemorate the RIC has a particular resonance in Cork, scene of many of the most violent incidents.

Lord Mayor of Cork John Sheehan was among the first to decline an official invitation to attend the official commemoration of the Royal Irish Constabulary that was due to take place on January 17, before it was eventually deferred.

The mayor said he could not attend the ceremony while wearing the same mayoral chain that was once worn by Tomás Mac Curtain, the republican Cork mayor who was dragged from his home and assassinated in March 1920.

The police did not investigate the killing of Mac Curtain, but a coroner's jury delivered a verdict of murder against various named individuals including Prime Minister Lloyd George as well as "unknown members of the RIC".

The RIC were left in the frontline when the War of Independence broke out, and initially were poorly prepared to tackle the IRA.

Although they were armed, they often did not carry their guns until this troubled period. Constable Daniel Galvin, who quit in 1920 after service in Tipperary and Galway, said he never carried weapons on duty. "We had the arms, but they were simply for show purposes," he recalled.

But during the War of Independence, the RIC came under enormous pressure as attacks on police barracks became regular occurrences, and the force had to withdraw from many stations.

Among those who were caught up in the fighting, up to 24pc were killed and 42pc wounded, according to the historian Charles Townshend. As well as facing the physical threat, the constables and their families were boycotted and ostracised in their communities.

Dr Conway said the Republican women's organisation Cumann na mBan was involved in turning the police into social outcasts in many areas.

"They were not to be served in shops, if they sat near you on a train you moved away, and if they sat near you in a church, you moved. It made it exceptionally difficult for them to live in communities."

As one county inspector put it in the summer of 1920, "they are shunned and boycotted… held up and shot at every opportunity… intimidation broods everywhere and the dark hours are dreaded in many places".

The Inspector General acknowledged that they were under a strain "which, very few bodies of men, however highly disciplined, could be expected to bear".

He said they were forced to commandeer their food as shops refused to serve them, "crowded into cramped quarters without light or air, every man's hand against them, and in danger of their lives".

In some areas, anyone who associated with the police was punished, according to Townshend.

When a Cork undertaker assisted at a funeral of an RIC man, the hearse was set alight on the way back from the cemetery.

In Kerry, two sisters had their hair unceremoniously cropped for being friendly to the police and an RIC man's sister was attacked. A woman who had been accused of supplying the police in Roscommon had three pig rings clamped to her buttocks.

Under this kind of pressure, it was hardly surprising that so many RIC men quit. In other cases, they took to heavy drinking, or became involved in reprisals.

The mass resignations of regular RIC men led to the increasing recruitment of Black and Tans, and these were supplemented by the Auxiliaries from July onwards. While the Black and Tans were recruited as regular constables, the Auxiliary Division of the RIC formed a distinct paramilitary force.

The presence of these forces, which are frequently referred to interchangeably, was quickly etched in folk memory to an extent that may not have been realised by some senior ministers in recent days.

The Government might have picked a better time to commemorate the RIC than January 2020. January 1920 marked the beginning of the recruitment of Black and Tans by the RIC.

Although she supports some kind of nuanced commemoration, Dr Vicky Conway says January of this year was an odd time to choose.

It may also have been a mistake to plan a commemoration in 2020, the centenary of many of the most cataclysmic events of the Decade of Centenaries, including Bloody Sunday in Croke Park and the burning of Cork. In both of these disasters, the Auxiliary Division of the RIC were heavily involved.

After 14 IRA killings on the morning of November 21, troops with armoured cars, Auxiliaries and regular police arrived at Croke Park in the afternoon for a Dublin-Tipperary match. The Auxiliaries opened fire on the crowd. Twelve people died, either shot or crushed in the panic.

The Irish Independent editorial on the following day said: "The past weekend has, unfortunately, been the most tragic that Ireland has experienced since the melancholy chapter of her present troubles opened."

But the Auxiliary Division of the RIC did not end their campaign of coercion there and only a few weeks later, after another spate of IRA killings, they set fire to the city centre of Cork.

Leo Varadkar and his Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan may not have understood why the original plan for a commemoration and its timing caused such offence. But with a succession of highly sensitive anniversaries coming up over the next three years, including the centenary of the Civil War, whoever forms the next government will perhaps tread more carefully as they mark the milestones of the past.

1920: ­a year of terror

January

The RIC starts recruiting constables in Britain. Police riot in Thurles after a constable is shot.

William Redmond, Assistant Commissioner G Division of the Dublin Metropolitan Police, is assassinated.

March

Police are suspected of the assassination of the Lord Mayor of Cork Tomás Mac Curtain after three constables are killed.

July

The Auxiliary Division of the RIC is set up. It operates as a paramilitary force.

September

Black and Tans go on the rampage in Balbriggan, burning down part of the town. Six RIC men are killed by the IRA in an ambush at Rineen, Clare.

November

In total, 27 are killed on the day on Bloody Sunday, November 21. After a morning of IRA killings, the Auxiliary Division of the RIC opens fire on the crowd at GAA match at Croke Park.

A week later, 17 Auxiliaries and three IRA men are killed in an ambush at Kilmichael, Co Cork

December

Auxiliaries from the RIC set fire to the centre of Cork after an ambush by the IRA.

