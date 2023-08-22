‘Blondie is no escaped wolf, he’s just a big softie’ – mystery of curious canine solved

'Wolf that escaped from zoo' revealed to be friendly pet from Ballyfermot

The mystery surrounding an ‘escaped wolf’ prowling the streets of Dublin has been solved – it is actually Blondie the giant dog from Ballyfermot.

A video of what appears to be a wolf in the Kylemore area went viral on TikTok.

A voice on the footage can be heard saying: “That’s the wolf that got out of Dublin Zoo earlier on. That’s the wolf there.”

However, zoo bosses said: “All seven of the wolves in Dublin Zoo are accounted for.”

The animal is actually a placid pet dog – a cross between a husky and a German shepherd – named Blondie.

Joe Berry with Blondie in Labre Park, Clondalkin. Photos: Steve Humphreys

Owner Joe Berry, of Labre Park, near Kylemore, said: “I thought it was very funny when the kids here showed me the video thinking Blondie was a wolf. He’s just a big pet, a softie.

“He’s that size since he was seven months old, and he’s nearly five years old now. He generally does his own thing and he’s well known in the area. Everyone loves him.

“Even the local gardaí know him. My sister lives up in Kylemore and he rambles up there sometimes and she looks after him too, and there’s a woman in Cherry Orchard he visits as well.

“He’s my best friend. He’s the quietest pet. I couldn’t believe when the kids showed me the video with people thinking he was a wolf.”

Joe said Blondie followed him everywhere, and had even learned to open the gate when he wanted to go for a ramble.

“If I go somewhere, he’ll follow me,” Joe said. “If I visit somebody for a few hours, he’ll be there waiting for me outside when I come out.”