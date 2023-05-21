Blockade of Clare asylum seekers accommodation centre lifted

The barricade erected by protesters to keep asylum seekers out of a county Clare accommodation centre has been lifted, Integration Minister Joe O’Brien has confirmed.

The protesters erected a blockade of roads near Magowna House in Inch, Co Clare, last week amid news asylum seekers were to be moved into the disused hotel. The move has caused division and saw political leaders call for its end.

"I welcome the decision of residents to remove the blockade. My meeting with the residents on Thursday, in Ennis, was an honest open discussion and I am pleased that that engagement has helped bring some improvement to the situation,” Minister O’Brien said.

Mr O’Brien said he has agreed to return to the centre in four weeks, which he agreed with locals.

He told Inch residents in Co Clare on Thursday that no new additional International Protection (IP) applicants will be brought to Magowna House over the next four weeks in an attempt to end the blockade.

In Ennis on Thursday evening, Minister O’Brien said that he made the proposal to a residents’ delegation as part of a bid to have the road barricades erected by locals to and from the former Magowna House hotel removed.

The barricades have remained in place since 33 IP applicants arrived at Magowna House on Monday evening.

A statement from the ‘Inch Community Group’ said they have “decided to continue our peaceful protest at both ends of the Magowna road.

“We welcome the engagement with the Minister over the past few days, and, for now, we will remove the so-called blockade as he has requested.

“We remain convinced that this location is totally unsuitable for the purpose of asylum seeker accommodation. We look forward to further discussions in the coming days.

“Inch community will not protest at Magowna House,” the statement said.

Clare senator Timmy Dooley said it was a “very difficult week” for locals and for new residents of Magowna house and that the news that the blockade would end was “welcome”.

"So the lifting of a blockade, I'm hopeful, will reduce the tension, will de-escalate the situation and will allow people time and space to engage with each other in that area, and come to accept that their fears that they may have held or that they still hold over time, may not be as as relevant as they have been for the past six days and are still currently,” Senator Dooley told RTÉ’s This Week show.

Mr Dooley agreed there were lessons to be learned around communicating with communities who are receiving asylum seekers but added that forward communication was “not a panacea” for all the issues around immigration.

"There are some people who will have a problem with the principle in the first instance. So communication whilst it's helpful in my view, because you get the facts out, you’re seen to be transparent, and it takes one issue off the table. It would be foolhardy and foolish to think that early communication will make all these issues go away,” Mr Dooley said.

The Clare senator added it was government’s “expectation” that the Magowna residence would eventually welcome the full complement of 62 asylum seekers that it can house. He said Minister Joe O’Brien “made no concessions” on this when meeting with locals this week.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael Clare Senator Martin Conway said earlier today: “I am very pleased to learn that protestors at Inch who had blocked to the hotel which is housing refugees say they will lift the barricade.

“This will bring to an end almost a week of disruption and protest to the area and will undoubtedly be welcomed by everyone in the locality.

“The barricade had brought a very unwelcome focus to Clare over the past six days and highlighted the importance of communication between all stakeholders when accommodating refugees.

“While I acknowledge communities’ right to express concerns, it is not right that anybody’s movements should be restricted, impeded or stopped by any other party, and I see this move as a very positive sign and a direct result of the engagement that has taken place between community representatives, Government representatives and members of an Garda Síochána.

“I wish to pay tribute to all who involved themselves in the discussions over the past week for entering into them with a genuine desire to resolve differences. I would hope that all parties have learned from their negotiations and that as we move forward with future plans, any similar scenario will be avoided,” Mr Conway said.