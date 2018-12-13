Two male best friends who tied the knot with each other to avoid a huge tax bill say they are "like a married couple" as they approach their first wedding anniversary.

Bliss: Best friends who tied knot to save tax enjoy married life one year on

Matt Murphy (85) and Michael Sullivan (58) captured the public's imagination when they rang Joe Duffy's 'Liveline' last year.

Matt told the radio show how the heterosexual pair came up with the idea to walk down the aisle to avoid inheritance tax.

Since they tied the knot in December 2017 the couple, who share a house in Dublin's Stoneybatter, said they are enjoying married life.

"We're like a married couple and we are a married couple, it is like that," said Michael.

However, he told 'Liveline Callback', which airs on RTÉ 1 at 7pm tonight, their decision to get hitched was down to more than tax issues.

"The fear I had at the time was that people would just think we were doing this for money, but there's more to it than that. (Matt) has been so generous all his life - he looked after his grandparents until they died, he looked after his mother, bought her a small house in Cashel.

"He's always been very ­generous to lots and lots of different people. So now I suppose for nearly the first time, someone is taking care of him and he deserves for that to happen."

Michael said he believes the wedding was "meant to happen". "I had been going through a bad period in my life, I used to suffer with depression, and now I know I'm going to come out of this. I love Matt's company - he's a gentleman all the time."

Irish Independent