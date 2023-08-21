Blind people suffer broken ankles and sprained wrists due to footpath hazards – new survey

Blind and visually impaired people have suffered broken ankles and sprained wrists due to unexpected hazards on footpaths.

A survey carried out by the National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI) found that nearly 40pc of people have been injured because of obstacles on walkways.

Some of the respondents said they were injured because cars were parked on footpaths and they ended up tripping trying to walk around them.

Another person broke an ankle as a result of street furniture on a footpath, while one respondent’s child was badly injured through overgrown branches scraping her face.

The most common obstacles visually impaired people encountered were cars parked on footpaths, dog fouling and wheelie bins.

More than two-thirds of respondents said this affected their confidence when trying to walk.

The NCBI is launching its Clear Our Paths campaign today, highlighting the obstacles blind people face.

Aaron Mullaniff, chief services officer with the NCBI, said: “The findings of this snap survey are extremely disturbing and highlight the very reasons that we all need to clear our paths.

“It’s unacceptable that children and adults who are blind or vision impaired can be injured in any way because of the dangers of unexpected obstacles on our public walkways. The physical impact of a fall or injury in these situations is bad enough, but that is compounded by the finding that nearly 70pc of all respondents in this survey are less confident to get out and about independently because they may encounter dangers going about their business.”

Mr Mullaniff said the campaign aims to make the public understand the importance of keeping pathways clear.

“We can all be active bystanders through our own actions and words and NCBI is asking people to start a positive conversation to encourage others to make sure our footpaths are clear and safe for everyone in our community,” he said.

There are over 55,000 people living with sight loss in Ireland.

The NCBI’s campaign will run on social media between August 21-25.

“Together, we can garner a greater understanding among the public about the needs of people with sight loss and how unexpected obstacles can impact their daily lives,” the NCBI said.

There were 104 respondents to the survey.