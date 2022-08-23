The scene of the blaze in Kingswood this evening. Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter.

A wildfire near the Kingswood Luas stop has seen services along the Red Line disrupted this evening.

Members of the Dublin Fire Brigade are currently at the scene of the blaze in Kingswood and requested the Red Luas line suspend services as firefighters tended to the blaze.

“Firefighters are currently dealing with a grass wildfire adjacent to the Luas line in Kingswood. We've asked Luas control to hold services as our crews work to bring the fire under control,” a spokesperson for the DFB said.

Luas operators confirmed that services between Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart are currently suspended while the fire rages.

“Due to a fire near the tracks, Red Line services are currently not operating between Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart. Dublin Bus are accepting valid Luas tickets for the duration of this disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” Luas operators said on Twitter.



