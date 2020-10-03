Blaze erupts on Naval Service patrol ship in Cork

CORK fire brigade battled an accidental blaze which erupted on a Naval Service patrol ship at Haulbowline Naval Base.

The fire erupted in a storage compartment on LE Niamh shortly before lunchtime on Saturday.

No injuries were caused by the blaze which was initially fought by Navy fire fighters before Cork city based fire brigade units arrived in support.

Cork county based units were also in attendance to provide support with special foam equipped appliances.

The fire was brought under control but a period of damping down is required before the extent of the damage to the ship can be determined.

LE Niamh was moored in port and immediately evacuated when the fire was detected.

It is understood that the scale of the damage inflicted on ship systems could be significant.

A full investigation will be conducted into the precise cause of the fire.

However the blaze is being treated as accidental.

LE Niamh was commissioned into the Naval Service over 20 years ago and became the blueprint for the current patrol ship model favoured by navy chiefs.

