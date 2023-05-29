Blanchardstown apartment fire may have started at panelling on balcony

Early indications are that the fire which took hold in an apartment block in Blanchardstown yesterday started at or behind panelling to one side of a balcony before spreading upwards to the remaining floors and downwards to the floor below.

Video seen by Independent.ie shows the panelling alight shortly after the alarm was raised, and members of Dublin Fire Brigade breaking through balcony partitions from neighbouring apartments so they can tackle the flames.

The layout of identical apartments in the same block shows there are metal grilles in these panels, indicating that there may be a ventilation system or services behind them and that this may be where the fire started.

Fire damage at Falcon View in Blanchardstown. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Investigations are ongoing to find the definitive cause of the blaze which has left 19 apartments damaged, mainly by smoke and water.

The alarm was raised at the Falcon View apartment complex beside the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Blanchardstown yesterday afternoon.

The block was fully evacuated after the fire alarms started to sound and emergency services fought the fire from both outside and within the building.

The main visible fire damage is to the balconies but many apartments are said to have smoke and water damage within them.

Gardaí remained at the scene this morning and the site was sealed off pending a forensic examination, but this was a matter of protocol rather than any assumption the blaze was started deliberately.

A balcony at Falcon View in Blanchardstown. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Meanwhile, a mother-of-two has told how she had to spend the night in a hotel with her children and she does not know when she will be allowed back into her apartment after it was evacuated.

Stacey Nolan said she had brought her children out for something to eat locally when she heard word that there was a fire in her apartment block.

“I went out to check and I said ‘oh my god it is’. It was only on the seventh floor by the time I'd seen it, and then I heard the neighbour saying that he rang the fire brigade and then I just watched it go up. It just spread,” she said.

Stacey Nolan, a resident from the fifth floor at Falcon View in Blanchardstown. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Ms Nolan said that fire alarms have gone off at the complex before, and her five year old son is now frightened.

“My son is riddled with anxiety. It's happened a few times where false alarms have happened in the middle of the night and he's seen fire brigades and everything like that, so he's petrified now, he won't come near the house, he's afraid to come near the house,” she said.

Ms Nolan said they slept in a local hotel last night but because they had no access to their belongings her son had to go to school this morning in his pyjamas.

“We're not being told when we're allowed back in. We were allowed go up briefly to look yesterday but it was dark, I couldn't see anything. And it looked okay, it looked a little bit water damaged from what I could see,” she explained, adding that she was terrified that the fire would spread to her own apartment as she watched the flames take hold,” she said.

Staff from the Comer Group, who act as agents for the landlords, were on scene today coordinating efforts to get people’s belongings for them, arrange accommodation, and try to get residents back into their properties as soon as possible.

“There are about 30 families affected and we are trying to get them accommodated. Thankfully there were no injuries in the incident,” one Comer Group employee said.