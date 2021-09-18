Blame game under way as electricity and gas bills rise dramatically across Europe but commercialisation dictates the market

It’s either because of too little wind for the turbines or hurricane strength bluster from Vladimir Putin.

It’s because we’re too quick to turn to renewable energy, or too slow to give up fossil fuels.

As electricity and gas bills rise dramatically in Ireland and across Europe, the hunt for explanations is on and the blame-laying intense.

With the increases coming at the same time as the shift to renewables ramps up, it is understandable the two are linked in the public mind. That’s a worry for policymakers across the EU who need public buy-in for the transformation in energy that climate action demands.

EU climate chief, Frans Timmermans, tried to get on top of the debate when he addressed MEPs this week.

Read More

“The discussion on the price hike in the energy sector threatens to oppose the social side to the climate side.

“Instead of it paralysing us, we must speed things up and make affordable renewable energy available for everyone,” he said.

Minister for Climate Action, Eamon Ryan, echoed those views in the Dáil.

“The issue of high energy prices will attract misinformation suggesting that this is all because of the transition to low carbon, but it is not,” he said.

“It is because of a spike in fossil fuel energy and this should be a message to us.

“The sooner we can remove our reliance on that uncertain supply, the better off we will be.”

The true cause of the rocketing bills lies in a combination of weather, policy and geopolitics, but one way or another, it does come down to our current heavy reliance on gas both for heating and for electricity generation.

Winter was slow to shift in many countries this year so demand for gas for heating was high for a little longer than usual.

Summer brought record temperatures all over so there was extra demand for gas for electricity to run air conditioners. The business bounce-back amid easing Covid restrictions also increased demand.

Winds were unusually slack in recent months so the turbines were still.

Over the last 30 days, renewables, mainly wind but also some solar and hydro sources, provided just under 11pc of Ireland’s electricity needs – a very long way off the 40pc average we celebrated achieving last year.

Again, that drove higher demand for gas. High demand means high prices – this is a commercial market after all.

Putin has been exploiting the situation, holding back supplies to Europe, apparently in order to pressurise the EU to let him push through his Nord Stream 2 pipeline project to connect Russia to Germany.

Europe could call his bluff and return to coal – we’re back to using Moneypoint to a far greater extent than was intended by now – but that would be in conflict with all green energy policies, even as a short-term measure.

The current price crisis will eventually abate and as wind and solar projects multiply in the years ahead, reliance on gas and vulnerability to those who control it, will diminish.

But the off-shore wind projects that are expected to bring an abundance of energy for domestic use and for sale abroad, require tens of billions of euro to build and the developers behind them will want to make their money back – and more.

So long as energy is a commercial venture, whether it comes from winds or fossil fuels, consumers are always going to be vulnerable to the market. And as clean as the energy may be, markets can always be murky.