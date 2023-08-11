Blackbird in Dún Laoghaire – the poem Joseph O’Connor recited at his sister Sinéad O’Connor’s funeral

Singer Sinéad O'Connor with her brother Joe O'Connor.

Mourners at the funeral of Sinéad O’Connor heard her brother, the novelist Joseph O’Connor, read a poem inspired by his sister, who died last month at the age of 56.

He wrote ‘Blackbird in Dún Laoghaire’ in 2010, and read it at her funeral service on Tuesday. It recounts an episode in which he searched for his missing sister around the south Dublin town when they were children.

On RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline earlier this week, host Joe Duffy shared a recording of the author reading the poem.

Blackbird in Dun Laoghaire

There’s a blackbird in Dun Laoghaire

When I’m walking with my sons

Through the laneways

Called ‘The Metals’

By the train-tracks.

And he sings among the dandelions

And bottle-tops and stones,

Serenading purple ivy,

Weary tree-trunks.

And I have it in my head

That I can recognise his song,

Pick him out,

I mean distinct

From all his flock-mates.

Impossible, I know.

Heard one blackbird, heard them all.

But there are times

He whistles up a recollection.

There’s a blackbird in Dun Laoghaire –

And I’m suddenly a kid,

Asking where from here to Sandycove

My youngest sister hid.

I’m fourteen this Easter.

My job to mind her.

Good Friday on the pier –

And I suddenly can’t find her.

The sky like a bruise

By the lighthouse wall.

We were playing hide-and-seek.

Is she lost? Did she fall?

There’s a blackbird in Dun Laoghaire

And the terror’s like a wave

Breaking hard on a hull,

And the peoples’ faces grave

As Yeats on a banknote.

Stern as the mansions

Of Killiney in the distance,

As the pier’s granite stanchions,

And Howth is a drowned child

Slumped in Dublin Bay,

And my heart is a drum

And the breakers gull-grey.

The baths. It starts raining.

The People’s Park.

And my tears and the terns,

And the dogs’ bitter bark.

There’s a blackbird in Dun Laoghaire,

And I pray to him, then,

For God isn’t here,

In a sobbed Amen.

And she waves from the bandstand,

Her hair in damp strings,

And the blackbird arises

With a clatter of wings

From the shrubs by the teahouse,

Where old ladies dream

Of sailors and Kingstown

And Teddy’s ice-cream.

And we don’t say a word

But cling in the mizzle,

And the whistle of the bird

Getting lost in the drizzle.

Mercy weaves her nest

In the wildflowers and the leaves,

There are stranger things in heaven

Than a blackbird believes.