Black Lives Matter solidarity protests to take place on Dublin’s streets for second day in a row

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest outside the Embassy of the United States of America in Dublin on Sunday, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in the US earlier this week. Photo: Damien Storan.

Black Lives Matter solidarity protests will take place on Dublin’s streets for the second day in a row.

Dozens of protesters took part in a socially-distanced demonstration yesterday outside the US Embassy in Ballsbridge and are expected to hold protests outside of the GPO and the Spire again today at 3pm.

The protests are a sign of solidarity with the death of a black man, George Floyd, while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Video footage, which has been shared widely online, shows a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes before he died on May 25.

The footage has sparked nationwide outrage across the US and fuelled chaotic protests.

The protest in Dublin today is organised by MASI - Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland, Black Lives Matter Ireland and the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Dublin resident Anna Heverin told Independent.ie that it is important to show solidarity with the protesters in the US.

“It’s important that we have somewhere where we can express our anger and frustration at what’s going on in America and show our solidarity,” she said.

“There is a problem with endemic racism in America and with police brutality, even though it is a small minority.”

She said that there is also an issue with racism in Ireland.

“The racist element does exist in Ireland and I would have friends of colour who would have faced incidents or being called different names. That element does creep into Irish society.

“We have to take a stand against it and show that the majority of Irish people dont have these feelings,” she explained.

“It’s a stain on our modern world.

Ms Heverin also attended the protest outside the US embassy yesterday.

“I could hear voices yesterday that there were a lot of American citizens and people who felt very strongly.

"It's very important that we come out and show our solidarity."

Another protest outside of the US Embassy is scheduled to take place this Saturday, organised by MASI, Black Pride and Migrants and Ethnic-minorities for Reproductive Justice (MERJ) groups.

Online Editors