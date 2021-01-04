Bitter cold by day and sub-zero temperatures by night as more snowfall forecast

Lucas Evans (3) and his mother Gill, from Lucan, play in the snow in Glencree in Glencree, Co Wicklow. Photo: Damien Eagers

We can cling on to that Christmas feeling for a little longer with the potential for more snow later this week.

Met Éireann has forecast possible snow for Thursday and Friday and sub-zero temperatures throughout the week.

Motorists will have to exercise caution as roads will become more prone to ice as temperatures drop.

But the nation's children will delight in the potential for more chances to build snowmen as they enjoy an extended school holiday.

Yesterday youngsters made the most of the snow that fell in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains.

Today will start off with frosty and icy conditions that will melt away for dry weather and sunshine.

But some showers could turn to sleet and snow on higher ground and it will be cold with maximum temperatures of just 4C.

Forecaster Gavin Gallagher told the Irish Independent: “It is going to be cold, much colder than average.

“It’ll be 3C or 4C colder than average temperatures and below freeing each night.

“There will be wintry showers in the east, a mix of rain, hail and sleet, and there’s already been a little snow on the Dublin and Wicklow mountains.”

Temperatures will drop to below zero each night this week while daytime temperatures will struggle to reach 1C-5C.

Tomorrow will see isolated rain and sleet showers at coastal areas. However, some areas will catch a little sunshine too.

Daytime temperatures will be around 2C and will drop to -3C at night.

By Wednesday we will again see a dry day with isolated showers but it will remain cold.

Met Éireann said there will be an “afternoon temperature of just 1C or 2C, even with some sunshine”.

Thursday and Friday could see some snow.

