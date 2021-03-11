Bishops claim Dying with Dignity Bill is ‘fundamentally flawed’

Archbishop and prelate of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Dr Eamon Martin. The statement from the Irish bishops says the Bill represents 'a radical transformation of the meaning of healthcare'. Photo: Mark Marlow/The Irish News

The country’s Catholic bishops have expressed disquiet over the proposed Dying with Dignity Bill, describing it as “fundamentally flawed” and saying it represents “a failure of compassion”.

In a statement they called on Catholics to lobby their political representatives to “reject it entirely”.

The Bill, which is currently before the Oireachtas, “wrongly proposes the deliberate ending of life as a way of conferring dignity on people with terminal illness” the bishops warn, and add that what the Bill proposes is assisted suicide because it involves one person taking his or her own life, with the active participation of another.

“It anticipates that doctors and nurses will now be prepared to involve themselves in ending life. This would represent a radical transformation of the meaning of healthcare,” and has “implications for society as a whole”, the bishops state.

If passed, it would be “a sad reflection of the unwillingness of society to accompany people with terminal illness”, they said.

They also warn that once it is accepted in principle – that one person may participate actively in ending the life of another – there is no longer any logical basis for refusing this same option to any person who feels that life is no longer worth living.

“We are aware that, in countries where it is legally permitted for healthcare professionals to be directly involved in the taking of human life, it has very quickly been extended to include people who are not terminally ill (the elderly, people with intellectual disability, young adults on the autistic spectrum and even minors who, in other circumstances, would not be considered capable of giving legal consent).”

Under existing law and current best practice, people with terminal illness are supported by family members, by doctors and nurses and palliative care teams, in living life to the full until death comes naturally, the bishops said.

They also dismiss the Bill’s provision for conscientious objection as “unacceptable” because it still requires healthcare professionals to refer their patients to other medical practitioners who will carry out their wishes.

“This means that, one way or another, healthcare professionals are required to involve themselves in something which they believe to be contrary to morality and to medical best practice.”

Referring to the anniversary of the arrival of Covid-19 in Ireland, and the enormous efforts that have been made across every sector of society to protect the life and health of people who are most vulnerable, they say the Dying With Dignity Bill is “in clear contradiction with the shared commitment of our society”.

“It is at odds with the common good, which it is the function of the State to promote. This Bill is fundamentally flawed. It cannot be repaired or improved, and we call on Catholics to ask their elected representatives to reject it entirely.”

The bishops’ statement was prepared at their Spring General Meeting where they also announced their decision to embark on a synodal path for the Catholic Church in Ireland leading to a National Synodal Assembly within the next five years, as recently revealed by the Irish Independent.

They say they envisage the next two years as a period of prayer, listening and discernment, involving a nationwide consultative conversation within the Church.

“This will allow individuals and parishes, religious orders and associations as well as groups, movements and organisations both within the Church and in Irish society at large, to share their insights into the Church in Ireland – past, present and future.”

At the Summer General Meeting next June, the bishops intend to establish a task group to plan and oversee the first steps along the synodal pathway. This task group will be made up of lay women and men, including young people, religious, priests and bishops.

From April 6, an online page will be available on the Bishops’ Conference website for the submission of ideas and suggestions.

