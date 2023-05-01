Bishop raises concerns about overcrowding and drugs at Mountjoy Prison

Severe overcrowding, easy access to drugs and an ongoing struggle to provide rehabilitation are all serious challenges affecting prisoners at Mountjoy Prison, according to Bishop Martin Hayes.

The Bishop of Kilmore and liaison bishop with prison chaplains visited the north Dublin prison on April 4 and issued a statement today outlining his concerns about Ireland’s largest prison.

He noted how severe overcrowding at the Victorian-era prison means that two prisoners are sharing a cell meant for one, with one inmate sleeping on the floor of each cell.

“It is clear to me that the prison system in Mountjoy Prison is under huge pressure to cope with the demands placed upon it.

"The key message for me was that, while the population of our country has increased, the capacity of our Irish Prison Service - in terms of the total number of available cells - has not. It means that our prisons are becoming overcrowded resulting in instances of two prisoners occupying one cell, with one prisoner lying on the floor on a thin mattress, as I witnessed myself in Mountjoy,” he said.

“Lack of capacity is a priority issue for the management of our prisons which, in turn, is concerned that the appointment of 50 new Circuit Court judges will result in more committals to prisons. While facilities for prisoners have been improved, the specific issue of concern for Mountjoy is the limitation on improvement arising from the design of the Victorian premises itself,” he added.

He said that easy access to drugs is also hindering rehabilitation of inmates.

“As Mountjoy is a prison in a city, drugs can literally be catapulted into the grounds thus increasing their ‘market’ value. Drugs are sought to cope with prison life and, of course, they hinder rehabilitation efforts,” he said.

He also expressed concern about what he said is a struggle by the prison authorities to provide rehabilitation.

“People are sent to prison in the hope that they will mend their ways, that they will be rehabilitated. However, our prison system, despite the best of intentions, is struggling to achieve rehabilitation for those in custody. It is in this context that we cannot forget about those who are sent to prison, the men and women who are serving time for crimes that they committed,” he said.

“The prison system is under real pressure to provide rehabilitation. My conversations revealed that, despite the best efforts of management and education personnel involved, the prison system is unable to rehabilitate prisoners and prepare them for re-entry to the world.

"Prisoners spoke to me of finding it hard putting in time as they cannot avail of education classes. In speaking with an ‘enhanced’ prisoner - who has been afforded more work duties for good behaviour - he stated that the chaotic nature of prison life does not enable rehabilitation or promote a respect for the law, in preparation for life outside prison.”

He added that despite the role of prisons to “punish those who commit crime, I feel strongly that we have a responsibility to uphold the human dignity of those held in our prisons”.

"It is absolutely in the interest of the common good that we do what we can for prisoners so as to help them return to society as a neighbour who, thereby, can make a positive contribution to our communities.

"If a person sent to prison feels forgotten and abandoned by society, the likelihood is that she or he will return to society angry and liable to return to a life of crime,” he said.