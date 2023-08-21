Bishop Kevin Doran calls for ‘respect’ for refugees and migrants and says Christians can be ‘quite racist’

People who pride themselves on Christian values “can still be quite racist”, Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran has said.

Calling for “respect” for refugees and migrants, he said they “need our support and welcome” as well as “material” assistance.

Dr Doran was speaking to the Irish Independent after the premiere of a new documentary about the life of Irish priest Fr Edward Flanagan, founder of Boys Town, in the US state of Nebraska, who faced down intimidation from the Ku Klux Klan over his pioneering of one of the first non-racially segregated communities in America.

Boys Town was set up to help home and educate boys who were orphaned, impoverished and in danger of falling into crime.

Dr Heather Frye, former professor of history at Creighton University who has been researching Fr Edward Flanagan’s life and contributed to the new film, told the Irish Independent that the Irish priest had to have known that the more he pushed back against the Ku Klux Klan, the greater the likelihood he would be injured or killed.

“Malcolm X’s father was murdered in Omaha (the city where Fr Flanagan was based) by the Ku Klux Klan,” she pointed out.

Heart of a Servant – the Father Flanagan Story is due for release later this year. It highlights how the priest, who was born on the Galway-Roscommon border, established a village model of care for children through Boys Town which was built in a corn field in Nebraska after white supremacists tried to stymie in Omaha city the organisation that catered for young boys of all races.

Fr Flanagan’s life was portrayed in the 1938 Hollywood film Boys Town, with Spencer Tracy starring as the cleric.

“Fr Flanagan was inclusive and reached out to people who were on the margins,” Dr Doran said at the Model Centre in Sligo.

“I am absolutely convinced that people don’t leave their homes, whether they be in Africa, the Middle East or Ukraine, and come here looking for the sunshine. They are here because they have to be.”

Asked about missing unaccompanied minors that have come into the country and the role of Tusla and the HSE, the Bishop of Elphin said many services were under-resourced.

“But it surprises me sometimes the priorities that the Government invests in and doesn’t invest in. I think if we don’t invest in our children, then we have given up on the future of the nation.”

A great-nephew of Fr Flanagan, who died in 1948, flew in from Omaha for the screening.

Ed Flanagan was sent to Boys Town in 1973 after his mother died and stayed there until 1981. He said his great-uncle was an important example of “a Catholic priest who dealt with kids and didn’t do bad things”.

He believes the Vatican will soon pronounce the Ballymoe native, who was born in 1886 and emigrated to the USA in 1904, as Venerable, the first step on the road to canonisation.

Alan and Fidelma Croghan who run the Father Flanagan Centre in Ballymoe, Co Galway, described the priest as a “trailblazer” in his thinking and in the changes he brought to childcare 100 years ago. “They are as relevant today as they were then,” Mr Croghan said.

One of the famous phrases associated with Fr Flanagan is: “There is no such thing as a bad boy.” Another is: “He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother.”

When Fr Flanagan visited Ireland’s industrial schools and reformatories in 1946, he excoriated the treatment of children in the institutions.

At a public meeting in Cork in July 1946 he described them as “a disgrace” for which he was later denounced in the Dáil.