Births at lowest level for a decade, but population will grow for next 20 years

However, life expectancy for Irish people has increased by almost two-and-a-half years since 2007 - with male expectancy consistently higher than the EU average.

The 'Health in Ireland - Key Trends 2019' study found just 61,016 babies were born in 2018.

This drop in births has been ongoing since 2009, when 75,554 babies were born. The 2018 figure is a fall of more than 800 on the previous year, when 61,824 births were recorded.

The study says experts expect the downward trend for births to continue for another 10 years. Ireland's is still the third highest in the EU, behind France and Sweden.

The report said the fall in the birth rate was "significantly" due to the number of women in the "child-bearing age groups having declined in recent years".

Despite the fall in the number of babies, the population in 2019 has risen by an estimated 3.8pc since the 2016 Census.Since 2010, the population has increased by 8.1pc to 4.92 million. The population is growing across all regions and age groups, with the most significant growth seen in the older age groups.

The population aged 65 and over has increased by 35.2pc since 2009, much higher than the EU average increase of 16.5pc.

The number in this age group is expected to almost double in the next 20 years, according to the report.

And the Central Statistics Office is predicting that, overall, the population is set to grow for at least the next two decades.

The study also notes that "assuming moderate changes in migration and fertility rates, the total population of Ireland is projected to reach 5.68 million by 2039".

Meanwhile, we are living longer, with life expectancy in Ireland increasing by almost two-and-a-half years since 2007.

And the life expectancy gap between men and women has narrowed from 5.3 years in 1997 to 3.6 years in 2017.

The gap is now at its lowest since the 1950s.

In 2017, the average man lived for 80.4 years and the average woman for 84 years.

Male life expectancy is consistently higher than the EU average and female life expectancy surpassed the EU average in 2017.

Much of this increase in life expectancy is due to significant reductions in major causes of death between 2009 and 2018.

Circulatory diseases are down 25.1pc, cancer of the trachea, bronchus and lung 14.7pc, pneumonia 36.8pc and stroke 35.7pc.

However, the study warned that provisional data for 2018 shows a slight increase (2.3pc) in the mortality rate compared with 2017.

The research found that Ireland is below the EU average for suicide rates for both men and women.

After a rise in the male suicide rate from 2008 to 2012, the three-year average has decreased and in 2015, the rate fell below the EU average for the first time since 2010.

The suicide rate fell by 37.8pc between 2009 and 2018.

Infant mortality has fallen 5.2pc since 2009 and remains below the EU average at three deaths per 1,000 live births.

However, the report found health reflects income inequality, with fewer low-income earners reporting good health in Ireland and across the EU.

Health Minister Simon Harris said: "These reports help shape the way we plan our health service into the future. A striking feature is the growth in the number of people aged over 65.

"Each year, this cohort increases by almost 20,000 people. This trend is set to continue and will have implications for future planning and health service delivery."

