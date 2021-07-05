Birthday girl Bridget (106) reveals her simple secret to a long life

Bridget Tierney celebrates her 106th birthday at her home in Loughduff, Co Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

A 106-year-old has revealed her secret to a long and healthy life – “stay calm”.

Bridget Tierney, from Loughduff, Co Cavan, celebrated her birthday surrounded by her nine children, all of whom are themselves pensioners.

Bridget revealed her simple secret to longevity is “staying calm, never getting too ruffled about anything and eating well”.

She has 30 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and three great, great-grandchildren. Remarkably, all of them visited her at the weekend – even if it was just to wave through the window at the matriarch for those who are unvaccinated.

Granddaughter Victoria Zanella, and her two children, Matteo and Lara, had made the trip from Italy.

“I wouldn’t miss Granny’s birthday for the world,’’ Ms Zanella said. “I had to quarantine for two weeks before I got to see her but it was worth it.

“She is a fountain of knowledge, love and the rock of our family. A visit with Granny always leaves you with a sense of peace and serenity.”

Bridget has lived through two world wars, the 1916 rising and two pandemics. She never smoked or drank and has never been on an aeroplane. She only ever ate home-cooked fresh food.

She lists good manners and respect for others as high on her list of priorities. “Good manners are just as important today as they were 100 years ago,” she says.

Bridget has received a commemorative coin in a presentation box from President Michael D Higgins every year since her 101st birthday.