Birth rate falls 18pc in decade as age of new mothers rises

The number of births in Ireland continues to fall as the average age of mothers rises, while teenage pregnancies have dramatically decreased.

The Vital Statistics Annual Report 2018 was released by the CSO and provides information on births and deaths in 2018.

Births had fallen by 18.8pc in 10 years and 1.3pc since the previous year, 2017.

The average age of mothers has continued to rise to 32.9 years.

Mothers under the age of 30 accounted for 27.1pc of births in 2018 compared with 10 years before when they accounted for 39.3pc of births.

Mothers giving birth over the age of 40 in 2018 had risen by 42pc since 2008.

The number of births from teenage mothers dramatically decreased with a 60.2pc drop from 2008 to 2018. There were 956 births to mothers under 20 years of age in 2018, down from 2,402 in 2008.

More boys were born in 2018. Out of 61,022 live births in Ireland in the year, 31,306 were male and 29,716 were female.

Some 37.8pc of all births were outside a marriage/civil partnership.

There were 174 deaths of infants aged one year or less in 2018, an infant mortality rate of 2.9 per 1,000 births. This is down 0.1pc from 2017.

In total there were 31,140 deaths in Ireland in 2018, an increase of 722 or 2.4pc on the 2017 figure.

