Bird's-eye view: Irish landscape pretty as a picture for St Patrick's Day documentary

Stunning aerial photography is set to show the country in a different light to mark this year's St Patrick's Day.

A new documentary will give a view of the island of Ireland from the neolithic age all the way through to modern times.

The images range from Mizen Head to Malin Head, taking in such landmarks as the Skelligs, Killarney National Park and the Giant's Causeway.

'Aerial Ireland' will also take a look at the western and eastern sides of the country, featuring, among other notable sights, the Cliffs of Moher, the Famine Fields of Mayo, and the Burren, as well as the Wild Atlantic Way and the stone walls of Connemara.

It will also include neolithic tombs in Newgrange, Knowth and Dowth.

Other landmarks include the medieval fortress of Trim Castle in Co Meath, and the castles of Ashford, Blarney and Dunluce.

"Flying over Dublin, we will explore the sprawling capital city from its suburbs to the historic Georgian squares and pre-independence architecture of the city centre and on to the majestic 21st-century centrepiece of the Digital Docklands - European HQ of Google, Facebook, and a host of indigenous Irish tech start-ups," the documentary says.

The programme will air on the Smithsonian Channel at 10pm on Sunday, March 17.

