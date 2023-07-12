Bird flu risk: HSE urges people to ‘avoid sick and dead birds’

While it is unusual for humans to catch, a warning has been issued

The HSE has urged people to avoid touching dead or sick wild birds while out and about over summer due to bird flu risks.

While it is unusual for humans to catch the viral disease, people have been reminded that it can happen and to also ensure their pets are kept away from the birds.

"Although it is very unusual for people to catch bird flu, it can happen,” said Dr Eamonn O’Moore, the Director of the HSE Health Protection Service.

"We are advising people not to pick up or touch dead or sick wild birds, and to keep their pets away from them. Bird flu is a type of influenza that affects birds and while it is rare that humans can become infected, it can cause serious disease. Bird flu is not human-to -human transmissible.

He added: “People should also avoid contact with surfaces contaminated with bird faeces and should not handle bird feathers they find in the wild. It is always best practice in general, to regularly wash hands with soap and water or to clean your hands with alcohol-based hand gel when out in the wild.

“Anyone who comes across dead or sick wild birds can notify the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine via the Avian Check App or call the Avian Influenza Helpline Number (076) 1064403 or 1850 2000456 (outside of normal office hours),” said Dr O’Moore.

Avian influenza is a contagious and sometimes deadly disease for birds that can be spread in a number of ways, including through direct contact with infected birds, or contamination of feed or bedding.

The signs of avian influenza in a bird includes a swollen head, sudden death, closed and runny eyes, loss of appetite, difficulty breathing, diarrhoea, laying fewer eggs or laying eggs with watery whites.

Separately, the habitat for flamingos at Dublin Zoo has been closed off to visitors after one of the birds tested positive for the disease.

The zoo confirmed the case on Monday, adding that the rest of the flamingo population “appear healthy” and show no symptoms of the disease.

A spokesperson for Dublin Zoo said it is an “isolated case” that occurred despite all flamingos being vaccinated against bird flu and receiving subsequent boosters against avian influenza.

Infection can “occasionally still occur” despite those measures, they added.

As a precautionary measure and as per protocol, all of the flamingos at the zoo have now been isolated and moved “to a controlled area of the habitat for testing”.

“Dublin Zoo takes the health of all its animals very seriously,” the spokesperson added.

“Upon discovering the case, Dublin Zoo took immediate action in accordance with its avian influenza contingency plan, working with the relevant authorities and closing off the aviary to minimise the potential spread of the influenza.

“Public access to the flamingo habitat, which is an enclosed space protected by a mesh roofing to prevent contact with other wildlife, is currently closed.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) confirmed that “evidence of avian influenza virus has been found in an avian habitat at the zoo.”

They added: “Dublin Zoo is linking with the relevant authorities around issues related to animal and human health. During the early phase of the investigation, the habitat has been closed. Dublin Zoo is actively supporting DAFM & HSE with this investigation.”