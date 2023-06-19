Bill shock on way for thousands of energy customers as discounted deals expire

But consumers told they can expect to see small cuts in energy charges this autumn

Around 130,000 households are set to be hit with electricity and gas bill shocks as they are coming to the end of discount deals.

Consumers face huge increases in their bills because the high discounts on unit prices they were on have now been withdrawn.

The warning comes as leading energy expert Paul Deane of University College Cork said consumers could see small price cuts of between 10pc and 20pc in the autumn.

Mr Dean said it takes between seven and 11 months for lower wholesale energy costs to wash through the system.

“Wholesale energy costs have come down significantly. This will lead to cuts of between 10pc and 20pc for consumers later this year,” he said.

Household energy costs have more than doubled in the last two years, with the average home now paying around €2,000 a year for electricity alone.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said: “Electricity customers are looking at paying an extra €400 to €500 a year if they move from a discount of 30pc to 40pc to one of only 5pc or 10pc. However, people who use electricity as their main heating source will pay even more.”

Energy suppliers stopped offering big discounts to attract switchers when wholesale gas and electricity prices started to shoot up.

Mr Cassidy said dual-fuel customers, who get gas and electricity from the same supplier, are set to end up paying between €800 to €1,000 more each year, unless prices drop or competition for new customers increases.

“These figures are based on people who switch again and avail of a discount of up to 10pc. If customers don’t switch, and roll over onto standard rates with their current supplier, they’ll be paying even more,” he said.

Breaking down the figures, Mr Cassidy said more than 105,000 electricity customers and almost 29,000 gas customers switched energy supplier between last June and last September, according to the regulator, the CRU.

Most of these customers would have signed up to discounted deal lasting one year, meaning all these customers will be coming to the end of their discounted period over the coming weeks, he said.

“Looking forward, it appears gas and electricity prices will remain high for the foreseeable future unfortunately,” said Mr Cassidy.

“Even if prices ease by between 10pc and 20pc before the end of the year (and there’s no guarantee they will) it will still leave prices way above normal levels.”

Mr Cassidy said the Government needs to commit to keeping the reduced rate of VAT, and the payment of further energy credits needs to happen.

Independent.ie contacted Electric Ireland, Bord Gáis Energy, SSE Airtricity and Energia to ask them what proportion of the wholesale energy they use is hedged. They were also asked when will each of these contracts unwind.

The information was not forthcoming from the four largest energy suppliers in the State.

Electric Ireland said it did not make any profit in its residential electricity business for last year.

Bord Gáis Energy said it has a team of expert trading analysts who monitor the wholesale energy market on a daily basis and buy energy in the most efficient and cost-effective way to protect its customers.

SSE Airtricity buys energy on the wholesale market many months in advance, but said it remains committed to reducing its prices as soon as it possible to do so.

Energia said it monitors wholesale electricity and gas prices on an ongoing basis and will proactively communicate any future price changes to our customers.