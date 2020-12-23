Bill Cullen’s rags to riches tale is an inspiration for many but the crash took its toll

For many years, businessman Bill Cullen was the epitome of the ‘local boy done good’.

His rags-to-riches tale, detailed so forensically in his 2001 bestseller autobiography It’s A Long Way From Penny Apples was an inspiration to many north inner-city Dubs in his native home of Summerhill.

The 78-year-old was a prime example of just what could be achieved through hard graft and determination, not to mention that cheeky market-seller charm.

At the height of his success, he and his glamorous partner Jackie Lavin were the poster couple for the hedonistic Celtic Tiger years as turnover at his car distribution company reached €350m at one point.

Few will forget the opening credits of the Irish version of The Apprentice, which showed him smugly polishing his Bentley on the grounds of his lavish stately home, the €2m Oberstown House in Co Kildare, which is now up for sale. The Virgin Media show, which started in 2008 and ran for four seasons, helped give the couple status and profile and they were regulars on the tight-knit Dublin social scene.

The jewel in their empire was the immaculate Muckross Park Hotel, which they bought in 1990 and transformed into a five-star property beside the stunning Killarney National Park.

Lofty ambitions were the order of the day, quite literally in some circumstances, given that in 2010 he boasted about plans of becoming the first Irish man in space by splurging on a €142,000 ticket with Virgin Galactic.

He also mixed in royal circles, being one of the luminaries to meet Queen Elizabeth in the Convention Centre in 2011, where he said she referenced his bestselling book.

“She said, ‘it is a long way from penny apples, isn’t it?’” the businessman revealed in an interview.

“She said she was delighted to meet the handsome young man [Bill]. I was telling her a few jokes and we had a great little chat.”

He also liked setting new challenges for himself, like in 2005 when he released his second book Golden Apples: Six Simple Steps to Success. He set a new Guinness World Record for signing the most number of books in 10.5 hours, 1,849.

The event also helped raise €10,000 for the Irish Youth Foundation.

It was all a dizzying ascension up the corporate ladder for the former Renault Ireland boss, whose glittering lifestyle was the envy of all, especially when you consider how hard he had to fight for every scrap of success.

Born in 1942, Cullen was the fifth of 14 children and arrived into the world in a caul, a membrane surrounding the amniotic fluid – a condition so rare that is it’s considered a good luck omen within Irish folklore.

And for a while, it seemed like his life was indeed blessed with good fortune, much of it his own making given his humble beginnings.

He was named after his father Billy, who was in the Irish Army Reserve. While his mother Mary Darcy Cullen was a fruit seller, prompting Bill to leave school at the age of 13 and join her working on the Moore Street stalls.

He branched out at the age of 14 and got a job as a messenger boy at Walden’s Ford dealership, working his way up to become DG of the company in 1965. He then set up the Fairlane Motor Company in Tallaght in 1977, developing it to become the largest Ford dealership in the country by 1981.

But then the ambitious entrepreneur set his sights on the Renault car distribution firm in a 1986 deal that would propel him into the big time. He famously took over the franchise from Waterford Crystal for just £1 but the deal meant he would also take on a debt burden of £18m.

Under his steady mentorship and aggressive tactics, it became hugely successful and took on the name of the Glencullen Group, even garnering him recognition abroad.

In 2006, he was awarded the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur by French president Jacques Chirac for his work with Renault Ireland and his charity efforts.

But the losses were also slowly accumulating, with the business recording losses of €4m in 2006, prompting Renault Ireland to be taken over directly by its parent company Renault. He retained ownership of Renault’s largest retailer, CityGate Motor Group, which had six dealerships around the country.

Although trouble was on the horizon and like so many Irish businesses, the recession had bitten into profits hard. In October 2012, his business, Glencullen Holdings, became one of the high-profile casualties of the downturn and was put into receivership by Ulster Bank.

Perhaps even more devastating on a personal level for him and Jackie was the loss of Muckross Park Hotel the following year after the five-star hotel went into receivership.

He launched a broadside at the manner that the bank moved in on the hotel so suddenly: “We’ve worked to make this work and just now when we’re moving into profitability and we’re looking at a great 2013, the bank says ‘thank you very much’ and kicks you out the door.”

Since then, he and Jackie have been engaged in a costly battle with the banks over a number of issues. He had been hit with a total of €120m losses following the closure of his former business, the Glencullen Group, which was behind the Bill Cullen Motor Group Renault dealerships, consisting of 30 companies.

The latest blow came this week when a High Court judge ruled that a legal claim placed by Cullen on the Co Kerry hotel be vacated.

In a Sunday Independent interview last year, Lavin spoke about the toll the court battles have taken on him physically and said “it does shorten your life”.