Bill Cullen’s rags to riches tale is an inspiration for many but the crash took its toll

The ambitious entrepreneur once shot for the stars but got bitten by the banks

Bill Cullen and Jackie Lavin in 2010. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Bill Cullen and Jackie Lavin in 2010. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Bill Cullen and Jackie Lavin in 2010. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Bill Cullen and Jackie Lavin in 2010. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

For many years, businessman Bill Cullen was the epitome of the ‘local boy done good’.

His rags-to-riches tale, detailed so forensically in his 2001 bestseller autobiography It’s A Long Way From Penny Apples was an inspiration to many north inner-city Dubs in his native home of Summerhill.

The 78-year-old was a prime example of just what could be achieved through hard graft and determination, not to mention that cheeky market-seller charm.

