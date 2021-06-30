| 16.7°C Dublin

Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by court

The 83-year-old has served more than two years at a state prison near Philadelphia.

Maryclaire Dale

Pennsylvania’s highest court has overturned comedian Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction.

The court said on Wednesday that they found an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

Cosby, who was once beloved as “America’s Dad,” was charged in 2015 when a prosecutor armed with new evidence arrested him days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.

More to follow…

