Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by court

Pennsylvania’s highest court has overturned comedian Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction.

The court said on Wednesday that they found an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

The 83-year-old has served more than two years at a state prison near Philadelphia.

Cosby, who was once beloved as “America’s Dad,” was charged in 2015 when a prosecutor armed with new evidence arrested him days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.

