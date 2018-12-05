Big rise in calls to Threshold from tenants in danger of eviction

THRESHOLD received 75,526 calls last year, and a third were from tenants faced with losing their homes.

At the launch of its annual report today, its chairperson Aideen Hayden said that the body was concerned at the rise in the number of people contacting them in relation to tenancy terminations, with an 18pc increase over the previous year’s figures.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy who attended the launch of the report today, pledged that new legislation on the way that will shore up protections for tenants, and give more powers to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

"These include provisions to ensure the RTB can inspect rental properties and make sure that landlords are compliant with the rental caps in rent pressure zones.

"Regulations are also being introduced to regulate short term letting, which will also work to ease pressure on the rental market for workers and families,” Mr Murphy stated.

"I think it’s very important that as we build new homes that we also bring in stronger protections for renters as well. We have a new rent bill coming up, I will be bringing it to Cabinet next week. That is going to do a number of very important things to protect renters.

"The first thing it’s going to do is, it’s going to make it an offence to be in breach of the rent caps that we brought in some time ago. It is also going to give the RTB independent powers to examine and enforce any breeches of those rent caps which I think is necessary.

"Another thing its going to do is, it’s going to give a longer notice of termination period to someone, so when a lease comes to an end, they will effectively now double the time they used to have after they have gone six months living in that accommodation to find a new place to live, which gives greater security then for tenants in that situation.

"We are also going to have rent transparency as well, so people can see what a fair rent is, and they can see if their rights are being breached.”

The annual report stated that queries about rent reviews and rent increases accounted for 18pc of queries to Threshold last year; 12pc of calls related to people seeking accommodation; standards and repairs amounted to seven per cent and deposit retention accounted for another seven per cent.

Threshold represented 90 clients at RTB hearings.

"The private rented sector is the leading source of homelessness in Ireland, through evictions, both legal and illegal. Keeping people in their homes and protecting tenants’ rights must be a priority for the Government,” Ms Hayden stated.

"We continue to call on the Government to introduce the key changes necessary to ensure tenants’ rights are protected,” she said.

Threshold had urged that these measures would include a transparent dwelling specific rent register, which would allow tenants in rent pressure zones to compare prices.

Threshold chief executive John-Mark McCafferty said: “The Tenancy Protection Service, which was extended nationwide in 2017, remains our key service. Since 2014, more than 3,000 tenancies have been protected through securing enhanced rent supplement payments.”

Online Editors