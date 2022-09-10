| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Big read: What is happening to the millions set aside to make cycling safer?

Ministers pledged to invest nearly €1m a day on cycling and walking infrastructure, but local authorities appear to be dragging their feet when it comes to spending it. Just what is happening with the money?

Ed Moynihan, who describes cycling in Navan as &ldquo;unsafe, unpleasant and nerve-racking&rdquo;, with his son Ade. Photo by Gerry Mooney Expand
Members of the Limerick Cycle Bus this week. Photo by Paul McCarthy Expand
Martina Callanan of Galway Cycling Campaign. Photo by Andrew Downes Expand
Jo Sachs-Eldridge, founder and organiser of the Leitrim Cycling Festival, with her six-year-old daughter Georgie Expand

Close

Ed Moynihan, who describes cycling in Navan as &ldquo;unsafe, unpleasant and nerve-racking&rdquo;, with his son Ade. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Ed Moynihan, who describes cycling in Navan as “unsafe, unpleasant and nerve-racking”, with his son Ade. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Members of the Limerick Cycle Bus this week. Photo by Paul McCarthy

Members of the Limerick Cycle Bus this week. Photo by Paul McCarthy

Martina Callanan of Galway Cycling Campaign. Photo by Andrew Downes

Martina Callanan of Galway Cycling Campaign. Photo by Andrew Downes

Jo Sachs-Eldridge, founder and organiser of the Leitrim Cycling Festival, with her six-year-old daughter Georgie

Jo Sachs-Eldridge, founder and organiser of the Leitrim Cycling Festival, with her six-year-old daughter Georgie

/

Ed Moynihan, who describes cycling in Navan as “unsafe, unpleasant and nerve-racking”, with his son Ade. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Geraldine Herbert Twitter

It was a figure that couldn’t fail to make headlines: the Government planned to invest almost €1m a day on walking and cycling infrastructure. The pledge in the Programme for Government represented 20pc of the transport budget and would put us on a par with countries like the Netherlands and Denmark in terms of per capita spending on cycling.

It hasn’t quite worked out that way. While local authorities have claimed €180m of this budget this year, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan last month called on them to fast-track projects to spend the remaining €129m.

Most Watched

Privacy