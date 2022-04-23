| 7.6°C Dublin

Big Read: What if Dev had died instead of Collins: an alternative history

If Éamon de Valera had been killed in 1922, we might now be reading book reviews like this fictional one, writes novelist Peter Cunningham

Illustration of Éamon de Valera by Harry Burton Expand
Allies: Éamon de Valera and Michael Collins before their political falling-out. Photo: Old Ireland in Colour/National Library/image edited by the Irish Independent Expand
Accused of making Ireland a satellite state of Britain: Michael Collins during World War II. Illustration by Harry Burton Expand
Allied troops take positions on Sword beach on D-Day. Photo via Getty Images Expand
British wartime leader Winston Churchill. Photo via Getty Expand
Seán Lemass with Lord O'Neill, Jack Lynch and Frank Aiken. Part of Independent Newspapers and NPA National Photographic Archive Expand
If Dev Had Lived by Norman McIntyre Expand

Peter Cunningham

Ever since 1922, and particularly now that the centenary of the Civil War is upon us, historians have tried to imagine how differently the Irish 20th century might have looked if Éamon de Valera had not been killed in the early weeks of the conflict. Although widely controversial and at times fatally hypnotised by his own rhetoric, Dev had a charisma, a common touch and a widespread appeal that many say Michael Collins lacked. Now an intriguing new book by emeritus professor of history Norman McIntyre examines Collins’ long career and asks if de Valera, had he lived, would have done things differently in the period 1922-45.

