Big Read: Out of fuel: the midlands communities looking for a post-peat future

At their peak, Bord na Móna and the ESB provided Offaly with 4,000 jobs, but the total cessation of commercial peat harvesting this year underlines the county’s decline. John Meagher hears residents’ frustrations — and how they plan to bounce back

Tom Egan at the Lough Boora Parklands in Offaly. Photo by Mark Condren Expand
Linda Kelly and John Leahy of Kilcormac Development Association at St Cormac's Park housing estate. Photo by Mark Condren Expand
Seámus Darby of Offaly scores their last-minute goal to deny Kerry five All-Ireland Football titles in a row. Photo by Colman Doyle Expand
A train carrying peat fuel across the Bog of Allen for the Edenderry Power Station in Co Offaly. Photo by Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland Expand
Eamon Dooley, a Fianna Fáil councillor based in Ferbane Expand

John Meagher

At first glance, there is little that is unusual about St Cormac’s Park. It is an estate on the edge of Kilcormac, Co Offaly, featuring white terraced houses curved around a large open green. But closer inspection shows the homes to be of a curious style unlike anything else in the area. They would have looked decidedly modern when construction was completed in 1952 and they featured the sort of mod-cons that most residents of rural Ireland could only dream of.

St Cormac’s Park is a reminder of the prosperity that commercial peat production brought to this small town and to swathes of Offaly for decades. More than 100 high-quality houses here were specially built by Bord na Móna for its workers.

