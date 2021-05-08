Big Read: Out of fuel: the midlands communities looking for a post-peat future

At first glance, there is little that is unusual about St Cormac’s Park. It is an estate on the edge of Kilcormac, Co Offaly, featuring white terraced houses curved around a large open green. But closer inspection shows the homes to be of a curious style unlike anything else in the area. They would have looked decidedly modern when construction was completed in 1952 and they featured the sort of mod-cons that most residents of rural Ireland could only dream of.

St Cormac’s Park is a reminder of the prosperity that commercial peat production brought to this small town and to swathes of Offaly for decades. More than 100 high-quality houses here were specially built by Bord na Móna for its workers.

The idea, says John Leahy, chairman of the Kilcormac Development Association, was to offer a house with every job. “At one time,” he says, talking to Review in the centre of St Cormac’s Park, “there were people from the 32 counties of Ireland here.”

For decades after the estate opened, Kilcormac was buoyant. Bord na Móna and the ESB were the primary employers. One would not have existed without the other. At their peak, they provided about 4,000 jobs in the county and supported many more businesses indirectly. “Their impact was enormous,” says Leahy, the former leader of Renua and now an independent councillor for Birr on Offaly County Council. “It wasn’t just those who were employed who benefited, but the entire community. Kilcormac went from being a small village to a really vibrant place that was doing well.”

It is very different today. One of the town’s main streets bears witness to its changing fortunes. There are vacant buildings where shops, pubs and other amenities had traded for years. They have been vacant so long that several stretches of Kilcormac look shabby and derelict.

The cause of the dereliction? The loss of hundreds jobs and the migration of young people. With Bord na Móna scaling back peat production over the past couple of decades — and its announcement in January that it had ceased harvesting completely — a steady source of income has dried up. Kilcormac is feeling the pinch.

Linda Kelly and John Leahy of Kilcormac Development Association at St Cormac's Park housing estate. Photo by Mark Condren

Linda Kelly and John Leahy of Kilcormac Development Association at St Cormac's Park housing estate. Photo by Mark Condren

“Offaly has the third-lowest level of disposable income of any county in Ireland,” Leahy says. “And this part of the county has been hit especially hard. You’ve men in their 50s who worked in Bord na Móna all their lives and they’re struggling to get work now.”

The briquette factory at nearby Derrinlough — the only such plant still operating in Ireland — is due to run until 2024, but one of the workers there, Ronan Boylan, is worried about the future. He moved from Meath to Offaly in the mid-2000s and has seen first-hand the devastation when jobs go.

“All sorts of things have been promised, but very little is delivered,” he says. “And we were initially told that 2030 was the date that peat harvesting would be phased out. It would have given people time to plan for what they would do next — but all of that’s been accelerated. They stopped sooner than any of us thought.”

Boylan says there is a mood of gloom in the community. “Nobody is denying the importance of climate change and doing the right thing, but why is Ireland closing down so soon when places like Germany are continuing to mine coal and will be doing so for years to come?”

It is a source of huge frustration in places like Kilcormac that jobs have had to go in peat harvesting and yet some of the fossil fuel being sold in the area is imported.

“It’s just wrong,” Boylan says. “And importing it into this country has extra environmental issues, when you think of the transport and shipping involved.”

Kieran Mulvey, the former head of the Labour Relations Commission who was appointed Just Transition commissioner to oversee the fund, has said something similar. “Importing peat is a nonsense,” he told the Farming Independent in March.

But imported fuel pales in comparison to the anger felt about the Just Transition programme that came into effect with the 2020 Budget. This was a plan initiated by the Department of the Environment to help employees in environmentally unsustainable industries to retrain for new jobs. Much of the conversation was giving them skills in retrofitting homes but, Leahy says, that hasn’t happened. The pandemic has also had an impact on the introduction of training courses.

Barry Cowen, the Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly, last week told the Dáil that “not one job has been created under the Just Transition fund”. The former agriculture minister said he felt “disappointment, frustration and no little anger” at the “ridiculously slow, poorly administered and apparent inept governance/leadership/delivery” of the programme.

A spokesperson for the Department of the Environment told Review that of the 16 projects funded under the first strand of the Just Transition programme, nine have gone to Offaly. They added that Bord na Móna’s Enhanced Decommissioning, Rehabilitation and Restoration Scheme and Just Transition had created 52 jobs in the county so far, and 48 of these were “job losses avoided”. A total of 142 jobs are expected to be created under this scheme.

Eamon Dooley, a Fianna Fáil councillor based in Ferbane, shares Cowen’s frustrations with Just Transition. Now retired, he worked with Bord na Móna all his adult life and says his county has paid an exceptionally high price as the country attempts to meet its climate change targets.

‘A lot of promises’

“Offaly has been affected more than any other county because of the end of peat harvesting,” he says. “There have been a lot of promises made under the Just Transition banner, but they haven’t come to fruition.”

Dooley says the legacy of Bord na Móna and the ESB in Offaly cannot be overstated. “The county had really strong employment at times when other parts of the country did not,” he says. “And they paid well — you’d have people changing their car every two years.”

Another local, who asks not to be named, recalls how busy Ferbane used to be. “The pubs would be packed at the weekends, but especially on Thursdays. That was pay-day. They used to call it ‘bog ball’ — you’d have lads with wads of money on the table in Hiney’s; there’d be music and the craic would be mighty.”

After the retirement of Joe Hiney, the pub was never the same and it closed a couple of years ago.

The heyday of commercial peat production in the 1970s and early 1980s coincided with a glorious era for Offaly GAA.

“There’s no doubt about it,” says Ferbane community activist Padraig Boland, “without the secure employment offered by the ESB and Bord na Móna, Offaly wouldn’t have had the success it did. Several of the players on the 1982 All-Ireland winning team were employees.”

For GAA fans, that All-Ireland Football Final remains legendary. Thanks to a last-minute goal by substitute Séamus Darby, Offaly denied Kerry a then-unprecedented five-in-a-row.

Seámus Darby of Offaly scores their last-minute goal to deny Kerry five All-Ireland Football titles in a row. Photo by Colman Doyle

Seámus Darby of Offaly scores their last-minute goal to deny Kerry five All-Ireland Football titles in a row. Photo by Colman Doyle

The previous year, in 1981, Offaly had contested both senior hurling and football All-Ireland finals, winning the hurling for the first time in their history.

“For a county with a population as small as Offaly’s, it was an incredible achievement,” says Brian Flynn, the assistant secretary of Ferbane GAA and a former ESB employee. “And at a time when employment could be hard to secure elsewhere, having such major employers as Bord na Móna and the ESB meant the young men could stay in the county.”

Now Offaly GAA is at an especially low ebb. The football side barely makes an impact in a Leinster Championship dominated by Dublin, while the hurlers find themselves in the third tier.

Ferbane was among the first places in Offaly to be hit with severe job cuts when the peat-fuelled ESB power station just outside the town was decommissioned in 2003. “It was a huge blow to employment in the area,” Dooley says, “and, ever since then, there were more and more job losses as peat production was wound down.”

Dooley insists that local people are not looking for “handouts”, but for assistance to help move into sustainable employment. He believes tourism presents a considerable opportunity for a part of the country that has struggled to lure both domestic and overseas visitors.

Eamon Dooley, a Fianna Fáil councillor based in Ferbane

Eamon Dooley, a Fianna Fáil councillor based in Ferbane

He has a grand vision for west Offaly, one that centres on blueways and greenways. “There are hundreds of kilometres of rail lines that were built by the ESB and many of them could be connected to paths for walkers and cyclists,” he says. “There’s so much untapped potential.”

Dooley believes that, with investment, this part of rural Offaly could be transformed into a huge natural amenity to attract tourists keen on a slower, more mindful holiday. “There’s a monastic site here,” he says, pointing to a large, detailed map of the area that he keeps in the boot of his SUV. “That can be connected to Clonmacnoise easily. The Shannon is just over here. And, look — the Grand Canal is right beside us.”

The nearby Lough Boora Discovery Park is an example of what can be done when there is determination to attract tourism. Tom Egan was one of the people who realised the extraordinary potential of what was, for decades, a commercial cutaway bog, largely out of bounds to the public.

Egan has worked for Bord na Móna and, as lands project manager, runs the park. “We get about 100,000 visitors a year,” he says, “and we would love to attract many more.”

It is a sanctuary for locals, including keen runners anxious to avoid narrow, twisty roads and fast traffic. “It’s very popular with families,” the Co Roscommon native adds, “and we have made it as child-friendly as possible.”

Children love to climb aboard the old turf vehicles, gaily painted and dotted around the side of the parklands next to the visitor centre. There is all manner of specially commissioned sculptures and the little ones can let their imaginations run wild in the fairy trail.

“When I walk along here,” Egan says, as he shows Review around the wooded area near the fairy trail, “it’s hard to believe that it was full of noise and heavy machinery. Nature has reclaimed it.”

In the distance, in the direction of Ferbane, stand a pair of wind turbines. Egan says they symbolise the change from brown to green energy. “You used to be able to see the Ferbane Power Station from here.” Its twin water-cooling towers, made of reinforced concrete, stood at nearly 90m and were visible on the flat horizon from miles around. The first was demolished in 1999, the second three years later.

Lough Boora was in the news this week when it emerged that a local man, Pat Barrett, who has run the bike-hire facility at the park for the past 11 years, would not have his licence renewed. Instead, the contract was award to a Dublin-based company owned by the former GAA star Conal Keaney.

The decision by the park’s owner, Bord na Móna, caused outrage in Ferbane and Kilcormac. Within days, some 6,000 signatures calling for a boycott of the new service had been gathered and the dispute even made it to Liveline.

Fighting back

For some, the decision is symptomatic of the problems of the Just Transition promise — a failure to support local jobs and, in this case, choosing an outside company over a local one. Bord na Móna says the tender competition was fair and open.

Eamon Dooley says Offaly’s bog communities are fighting back. An industrial estate has grown up in Ferbane over the past 20 years and 70-odd people are employed there. There is a company that leases airplane engine parts and another, established by Dooley’s son, that makes internal doors and fittings.

Brosna Press — named after the local river — is also to be found here. The printing works was established by Kieran Guinan in the late 1950s and is run in a purpose-built facility by his sons Ciaran and Diarmuid. “Ferbane offers a lot, especially to families with young children,” Diarmuid says. “And, with employment opportunities in Athlone and Tullamore, people are opting to base themselves here.”

Ciaran says the town is ideally situated for a major employer to establish itself there. “Why not? Ferbane is very close to the [M6] motorway. Dublin is just over an hour away.”

The Guinan brothers are confident that Ferbane’s future can be rosy. Over in Kilcormac, Linda Kelly, manager of the Kilcormac Development Association, is similarly hopeful. “Kilcormac was built on the back of Bord na Móna and the ESB,” she says. “My dad worked in the ESB all his life, my uncle was in Bord na Móna — it’s an integral part of what this part of Offaly is all about. But we have to look to the future and try to put initiatives in place that will sustain us.

“Rural Ireland faces so many challenges — and we’ve lost services, like the bank — but this pandemic has shown that remote working can be the way forward for many people and we are working to put the facilities in place, such as a remote working hub on the top floor of the community centre, so people can move here, have the quality of life that’s here and be able to do their jobs remotely.”

And, like John Leahy, Eamon Dooley and others, Kelly believes tourism holds the key for west Offaly. “We’re near the Slieve Blooms [mountain range], Birr, Tullamore. We’ve Boora on our doorsteps. There’s extraordinary potential here — and just as the potential of the midlands was realised from the 1940s and 50s onwards when it came to turf, there’s a great tourist opportunity to tap into now.”