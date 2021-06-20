The Department for Housing is now investigating defective blocks in four more counties after receiving reports of homes displaying cracks, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Officials are trying to establish if mica or pyrite, which causes masonry blocks to crumble, has spread to six counties in total after cracks started appearing in homes in counties Dublin, Limerick, Clare and Sligo.

More than 7,000 homes have already been impacted in Co Donegal and Co Mayo but that figure is expected to rise significantly, according to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, Mr O’Brien also revealed the State will seek “tens of millions” from building firms, insurance companies and financial institutions in a bid to claw back some of the €1.5 billion it will cost to fix or replace thousands of homes hit by the scandal.

He said the controversy, “which will take years to sort”, could spark a change in the law.

“In so far as a scandal based on the impact this is having on literally thousands of people, I actually don’t think it gets any bigger than this,” said Mr O’Brien. “The scale of it is yet to be fully defined and we are working on that to quantify it.”

His department has just received a submission from Sligo County Council on suspected defects in properties and is seeking additional information from other counties.

“I have also come across pyrite in the blocks in the east coast as well, so it’s not even predominately a north west issue. It’s actually popping up in different places,” he said.

The department is currently examining defects on properties in Skerries and Lusk in north Dublin: “I’ve seen cases myself, it would not surprise me at all if it’s in a number of counties. I think it’s fair to say where we are getting reports of where this might be happening we are investigating.”

Describing it as a “conservative figure”, Mr O’Brien expects there to be considerably more than 7,000 homes and public buildings affected in Ireland.

“In Donegal, between private homes and social homes, we are looking at close to 6,000 at least,” he said.

"In Mayo substantially less, but still significant; it could be over 1,000, it could be more. Once an area is confirmed as having it, it actually has an increasing effect on people coming forward.”

He is concerned more than 1,000 social homes paid for by the State are “damaged to varying degrees” alongside community centres, schools and other public buildings.

The minister also believes there are many residents who are not aware they are affected because of the different levels of damage and the ways in which it can present itself. “I expect more, yes,” he said.

Insisting there is a “bigger issue” at play — such as how to address the widespread problem quickly — he added: “When we quantify everything, how quickly can we go and do the work, what capacity do we have to actually do the work? We need to have a robust structure set in place to deal with applications.”

But with new cracks appearing every week, it could take years to remedy the situation, he said: “Unfortunately, it will take years because of the scale of the work that needs to be done. Schemes evolve and to get a handle on it this will be years, there’s no question.”

Mr O’Brien has also revealed the Government is considering calling in the expertise of the Housing Agency “and the experience that they have in this area” to help.

“If we’re looking at thousands of homes, the housing agency has the ability to be able to tender and procure works and actually have a defined list of contractors who can work with this, and to manage the scheme on a project-type basis.”

He will suggest to action groups in Donegal and Mayo that the Government should “leverage off” State agencies because “we can’t leave the two local authorities on their own doing this and they’re not going to do that”.

On average, it is estimated it will cost the state €150,000 per home affected but the total figure of €1.5billion could well be more as “it depends on how many more homes will come in”.

Asked if it is safe to assume the State will not pay the full 100pc in its redress scheme, he said “nothing is off the table” as discussions continue to resolve this.

Thousands of residents from Donegal and Mayo took part in a peaceful protest in the capital last week to oppose the current scheme in which the State is proposing to pay 90pc with each affected homeowner having to pay the remaining 10pc.

Having met Attorney General Paul Gallagher, Mr O’Brien said the substantial cost to the taxpayer is “not fair” and says the government will pursue “those responsible” when it receives legal advice.

“I’ve engaged with the attorney general, as the Taoiseach has, to look at options that will be available to us for the State to seek redress from those who are responsible and hold people to account. That needs to happen.

“What I want is that the State explores every single avenue to recoup part of those costs that we are putting in on behalf of the taxpayer and recoup from those who are responsible, or those who have responsibility. So responsible are the ones who produced the substandard products and also those insurers who’ve walked away.”

He wants a third cohort of organisations “those who have a financial interest who will financially gain from the State remediating these homes” to be pursued too.

Mr O’Brien said: “A mortgage on a property [affected by mica or pyrite] of €200,000 right now is worth zero, the State brings that property back up to full spec, it’s worth €200,000 again, the homeowners continue to pay their mortgage, the bank has the full value of an asset again.

"We’re going to look at avenues to see what we can do for those three cohorts to contribute towards the cost of the scheme.”

So, could manufacturing firms that supplied defective blocks face prosecution? “Yes, they could,” the minister replied. “But secondly it could also mean they will be financially liable … in the tens of millions.”

There is “no question” of the State increasing taxes to pay to repair or demolish homes and while legal routes are to be explored, and Mr O’Brien said he is hopeful third parties will help “voluntarily”.

The minister added he “cannot believe that people who produce them, or who were in the supply chain, didn’t know that there was an issue”.

However, in 2013, the standard minimum masonry block strength was changed to specify a higher strength.

Asked if that was an indication the previous standard specification of 5n/mm2 was simply not good enough, Mr O’Brien said: “I think that deflects from the issue itself.”

“If I can be very straight, standards change and standards improve because building practice changes like we have more timber frame houses now as well,” he said.

“I can’t imagine that there was any type of correlation between a change in standards on blocks and an issue being raised. I think the big question for a lot of producers is what’s the position with their insurance, why did one or two of them not have the insurance to cover defective products when other responsible producers would have had insurance in that regard?”

He said it showed the process “lacks financial management” and says there’s now a situation where companies “just fold and have no liability”.

“I’m really angry about this. I’m not going to let up until every avenue is exhausted in the area of accountability, and responsibility, and recompense to the State.

"Will it be successful? I don’t know. We’ve got to wait to see what legally is there.”

One of the building firms at the centre of the controversy, Cassidy Bros Ltd in Buncrana, Co Donegal, says it has reported incidents of intimidation to gardaí.

“I’ve seen some reports of some intimidation,” said Mr O’Brien, “I don’t believe it’s widespread, to be honest. I saw the report of one of the trucks from that company being blocked. I understand that, OK, but intimidation is a whole other level.

"I would just encourage people not to go down that road, stick with us, stick with the process that we’re putting together.”

Mr O’Brien said the Government will consider “changes in the law” if there are any learnings to come from the controversy,

A State register of competent contractors is being implemented but Mr O’Brien said he is keen to do more.

“There is work around exacting standards. We need local authorities out there to be able to make sure that those standards and building standards are in place. I’ve legislation coming to further strengthen that.

“And insurance, I think it should be looked at. I think there are also changes around how people would insure their homes when they take out a mortgage. There are things we can do to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”