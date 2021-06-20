| 16.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Big Read: Housing Minister O’Brien on redress from companies and how the state is now investigating mica and pyrite in six counties

· State investigating six counties for suspected mica/pyrite,

· State will seek 'tens of millions' from companies in its own redress, in an attempt to claw back some of the €1.5bn (and counting) cost of redress scheme

· Companies such as those that supplied defective blocks could face prosecution


Darragh O Brien Minister for Housing,Local Government and Heritage photographed at Leinster House.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath Expand
Protesters from Co Donegal, Mayo, Sligo and Clare whose homes were built with blocks containing the substance mica and pyrite during a demonstration in Dublin city centre Expand
Protesters from Co Donegal, Mayo, Sligo and Clare make their voices heard in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Expand

Close

Darragh O Brien Minister for Housing,Local Government and Heritage photographed at Leinster House.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

Darragh O Brien Minister for Housing,Local Government and Heritage photographed at Leinster House.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

Protesters from Co Donegal, Mayo, Sligo and Clare whose homes were built with blocks containing the substance mica and pyrite during a demonstration in Dublin city centre

Protesters from Co Donegal, Mayo, Sligo and Clare whose homes were built with blocks containing the substance mica and pyrite during a demonstration in Dublin city centre

Protesters from Co Donegal, Mayo, Sligo and Clare make their voices heard in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Protesters from Co Donegal, Mayo, Sligo and Clare make their voices heard in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney

/

Darragh O Brien Minister for Housing,Local Government and Heritage photographed at Leinster House.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

Rodney Edwards

The Department for Housing is now investigating defective blocks in four more counties after receiving reports of homes displaying cracks, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Officials are trying to establish if mica or pyrite, which causes masonry blocks to crumble, has spread to six counties in total after cracks started appearing in homes in counties Dublin, Limerick, Clare and Sligo.

More than 7,000 homes have already been impacted in Co Donegal and Co Mayo but that figure is expected to rise significantly, according to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Most Watched

Privacy