Big Read: From civil rights to ceasefire - how dealmaker John Hume won the peace

The big read: A brilliant networker who could also be a disorganised political loner, John Hume was unrelenting in pursuit of his ultimate goal. Kim Bielenberg retraces his difficult journey

Steady persistence: John Hume in 1998, the year he won the Nobel Peace Prize with David Trimble Expand
John Hume addresses a peace meeting in Derry following the Battle of the Bogside in August 1969 Expand
John Hume and Bono at Dublin Castle to mark the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Expand
John Hume addresses a peace meeting in Derry following the Battle of the Bogside in August 1969

John Hume and Bono at Dublin Castle to mark the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Kim Bielenberg

If political success is measured in votes and ministerial seats, it could be said John Hume lost the battle of a lifetime. At the end of his career, his party, the SDLP, were forced to play second fiddle to Sinn Féin as they went into sharp decline.

But if the success of a politician is measured in other terms - setting out a vision and seeing it realised - there is no doubt Hume was more successful than Gerry Adams. He won the peace.

For all its imperfections, the Northern Ireland set out in the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 is much closer to Hume's vision of an "agreed Ireland", than Sinn Féin's original idea of a united Ireland forced upon unionists through the barrel of a gun.

