Big Read: From civil rights to ceasefire - how dealmaker John Hume won the peace

If political success is measured in votes and ministerial seats, it could be said John Hume lost the battle of a lifetime. At the end of his career, his party, the SDLP, were forced to play second fiddle to Sinn Féin as they went into sharp decline.

But if the success of a politician is measured in other terms - setting out a vision and seeing it realised - there is no doubt Hume was more successful than Gerry Adams. He won the peace.

For all its imperfections, the Northern Ireland set out in the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 is much closer to Hume's vision of an "agreed Ireland", than Sinn Féin's original idea of a united Ireland forced upon unionists through the barrel of a gun.

His vehement critics claimed he was duped by Gerry Adams at the expense of his own party. Ultimately, though, it was the republicans who had to make the bigger compromise and give up violence when the deal was finally done. Who was duping Hume?

John Hume was no ordinary politician, or smooth party apparatchik, who pitched his message for the next election. With his diplomatic offensives to win over politicians in Washington, Dublin and Brussels, he thought in decades rather than electoral cycles and he was not a leader who could be spin-doctored or manicured in any way.

In fact, according to his colleagues, he didn't see his role as leader of the SDLP as involving much party organisation at all.

"He was not a party machine politician, but a man of vision who inspired people - and they did the machine bit for him," says Bríd Rodgers, his long-time political ally and former SDLP minister.

He was renowned for taking his own initiatives and, sometimes to their frustration, his colleagues tended to hear about them after they had happened.

Although he viewed his leader as a "remarkable genius", Hume's long-time deputy Seamus Mallon said in his autobiography that the Derry man was "very much a loner in his political life, reluctant to keep the party informed about matters important in the development of its strategy and policies".

Fire and brimstone orator: Ian Paisley

Fire and brimstone orator: Ian Paisley

Although his ideas were coherent and clearly expressed, making him an ideal television performer, there was an otherworldliness about him. His friends say he could be disorganised and often travelled around without money.

Tom Kelly, the former party vice-chairman, says: "If he did have money, it was probably dollars from America, or from the country he had just been to in Europe."

It was his wife, Pat, also a teacher by training, who kept the show on the road from an organisational point of view, according to Rodgers.

"Pat had to keep him right with his appointments - where he had to be and where he had to go," she says. "They were always a partnership. She did the constituency work and kept him informed of what was happening on the ground."

John Hume addresses a peace meeting in Derry following the Battle of the Bogside in August 1969

John Hume addresses a peace meeting in Derry following the Battle of the Bogside in August 1969

She was also the breadwinner early in his career, continuing as a teacher while bringing up their five children.

Hume could be a hazardous driver, renowned for looking at the passenger seat rather than the road as he talked, and at one stage did not like to wear a seat belt. He explained to his biographer Barry White that he owed his life to that habit. On a country road he had driven through a hedge and overturned the car. Nobody was around and without a belt he was able to climb out, shaken but uninjured.

The cerebral politician, who started out as a French and history teacher after giving up aspirations to be a priest, may have been shambolic in his personal habits, but combined a grassroots feeling for empathising with constituents with an almost-unique talent for winning over powerful people.

Next to Bono, he was perhaps the country's leading networker. How many other politicians would attract tributes read out at their funeral from a Pope, a past US president in Bill Clinton, the Dalai Lama, British prime ministers and, of course, Bono.

The message from the Tibetan spiritual leader said: "His steady persistence set an example for all of us to follow." Like the Dalai Lama, Hume had his own mantras in politics that were repeated time and time again.

John Hume and Bono at Dublin Castle to mark the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Collins Photo Agency

John Hume and Bono at Dublin Castle to mark the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

He would repeat homespun messages that he learned from his parents. He recalled what his mother used to say: "Look at that milk bottle on the table, it's half-full not half-empty."

He would regale listeners with the words of his father, urging him to avoid narrow nationalist chauvinism "because you can't eat a flag".

Other favourites included "We must spill our sweat together, not our blood", and "it's the people that are divided, not the country".

Eamonn McCann, who stood alongside Hume in the civil rights movement in Derry in the 1960s, tells Review: "He never said anything once if he could say it three times."

Unerring opposition to violence

Repeated maxims were a deliberate tactic, Hume admitted. "I learnt that when I was a teacher: you keep on saying the same thing over and over until somebody says it back to you."

As a civil rights leader, Hume was campaigning against discrimination in everything from housing to education just as the Troubles began and was elected a Stormont MP in 1969. His campaign slogan against the Nationalist leader Eddie McAteer was uncharacteristically Trumpian: "Let's face it, Eddie's past it."

Hume was unerring in opposition to violence from the outset. Although he was prepared to lead marches right up to the noses of the British military, he did not take part in the anti-internment march on Bloody Sunday in 1972.

He told the Bloody Sunday Tribunal in 2002 that he made the decision not to take part because of events at Magilligan Strand on the coastline near Derry a week previously.

There had been a confrontation between British soldiers and civil rights marchers on the strand. Hume was astonished by the rough and aggressive behaviour of the British soldiers.

He worried about what would happen if a march were held in the built-up streets of Derry and urged people not to take part. Thirteen innocent people were shot dead by troops.

While Northern Ireland was erupting into violence, the civil rights movement enjoyed some success in ending discrimination in housing and employment.

With Gerry Fitt as leader, Hume helped set up the SDLP. According to the party's former vice-chairman Tom Kelly, the maverick group of talented politicians with a centre-left non-violent agenda, was a continuation of the civil rights movement with a party label stuck on top of it.

Bríd Rodgers says: "When you have a mass movement, you can't control it. It was getting out of hand and violence was coming in. John realised that you had to have a political organisation on the ground with a programme and aims."

With close to 1,000 people killed in bombings and shootings in the first three years of the 1970s, Hume was centre stage in trying to reach an accommodation with unionists in the power-sharing executive agreed at Sunningdale in 1973.

In a career spanning four decades, he spent just 148 days in office as Minister for Commerce in Brian Faulkner's ill-fated administration.

International stage

Writing in the book John Hume: Irish Peacemaker, edited by Seán Farren and Denis Haughey, a civil servant in that administration, Maurice Hayes (later a member of the Seanad and a close friend of Hume's) said Hume had all the attributes of a good minister and "kept his head when older and more experienced politicians were losing theirs".

He tried to drum up investment and secure jobs for a Northern economy, shattered by conflict, but the power-sharing government proved too short-lived for him to make a significant impact.

After the administration was brought down by unionist hardliners, having also been opposed by republicans, Hume turned to the international stage in order to seek a settlement.Shuttling between Derry, Belfast, Dublin and Washington, sometimes forgetting luggage along the way and somehow getting by without wearing a watch, he showed his effectiveness as a globe-trotting diplomat.

Hume modified Parnell's vision to bring about peace

His strategy in the United States was to lead teary-eyed Irish Americans away from the republican cause towards the constitutional path. As a minister, he had pleaded with powerbrokers in Washington not to direct money to the IRA: "Would you pull a trigger or throw a bomb, for that is what your dollar will do?"

In the other part of his diplomatic offensive, he joined Irish diplomats in trying to influence senior figures in the US administration away from unquestioning allegiance to the British position in Northern Ireland. He had the ear of leading politicians such as Ted Kennedy and House speaker Tip O'Neill. Later on, the Hume children became accustomed to Bill Clinton walking into the living room of the family home in Derry.

The year 1979 was another turning point in his career, when he became leader of his party and was elected a Member of the European Parliament for Foyle, a seat he was to hold for 25 years. Here again he was able to exert influence, winning over European commissioners and other powerbrokers to the cause of Derry, and enjoying the wine, the food and French conversation.

As his biographer Barry White recalled in the Belfast Telegraph this week: "Walking the corridors with Hume meant constant interruptions to greet friends from every quarter, elected and unelected. In cafés, the staff knew his favourite food and drink, never healthy, as well as his lack of ready cash."

Although he could be sullen and tetchy, he also had a warm, affable side, and took a concerned interest in the personal circumstances of those he met along the way, inquiring about their children.

In the European Parliament, he was joined by his long-time rival, DUP leader Ian Paisley. Their relationship could be workmanlike if the shared needs of Northern Ireland required a financial dig-out. He said: "There were always two Paisleys and I learned to tell which I was dealing with, the open or closed."

At other times, he found Paisley's presence jarring in the parliament and he once joked about the fire-and-brimstone orator: "When Paisley starts to speak, I immediately switch over to the headphones and the nice French girl translating him."

At various times in his political career, Hume faced grave dangers. Several times his house in Derry was attacked by IRA supporters, and on one occasion he was absent, Pat and their daughter Maureen fled out the back of the blazing house after hooded men shot at the windows and threw petrol bombs.

Eamonn McCann, who witnessed one of these incidents said: "I can recall the front of the house being petrol-bombed and the front of the house was a sheet of flame".

Hume's children were at times abused by republicans and an IRA informer Seán O'Callaghan claimed that at one point in the early 1980s, there were plans to assassinate the SDLP leader.

The threats and intimidation did not stop Hume trying to hold talks with the IRA and in 1985 he was driven over the border to meet IRA figures. He was reportedly blindfolded and put into the back of a van before being driven more than 200km from Co Donegal to Mayo.

The IRA wanted to film the meeting, and after Hume refused and the meeting was aborted, he was held for three days before being released.

Just weeks after the Enniskillen bombing, when 11 people were killed by the IRA at a Remembrance Sunday commemoration, formal and secretive talks with Gerry Adams got under way in Clonard Monastery in west Belfast at the invitation of the Redemptorist priest Fr Alec Reid. Hume entered at the front while Adams came in the back.

Hume changed the way we think about ourselves

Hume's aim during intermittent talks that went on until 1993 was to persuade the IRA to end violence and pursue the aim of unity by consent through the ballot box.

COMMITTING ATROCITIES

According to the former Irish government adviser Martin Mansergh, the Hume philosophy was summed up in a passage he devised for the Downing Street Declaration, agreed between Taoiseach Albert Reynold and British prime minister John Major: "Irish unity would be achieved by those who favour this outcome persuading those who do not, peacefully and without coercion or violence."

When the talks became publicised at a time when the IRA were still committing atrocities, such as the killing of two children at Warrington, Hume was slated in some quarters.

Eamon Dunphy was among the critics in the Sunday Independent and wrote in 1993: "There will be no peace at the end of this shabby charade into which both governments have been driven by John Hume and the IRA."

In his podcast The Stand, Dunphy said this week: "I now understand that he got a result in the end that served Ireland well."

He acknowledged that Hume had to withstand "personal criticism that was at times vilification".

The relentless pressure on Hume, often from different sides, took its toll and in the 1990s, he told of his burnout and depression. After one IRA bombing, he once described feeling "chronic anxiety - anxiety about everything, especially when I wake up in the morning".

'When I heard him say we should spill our sweat for Ireland, not the blood of others, it felt fresh and radical'

But in the end, he could feel resounding vindication, as two ceasefires led to the flawed but enduring resolution of the Good Friday Agreement.

Austin Currie, his one-time SDLP colleague, summed up his long journey to peace by quoting Hume's hero, the civil rights leader Martin Luther King.

"The line of progress is never straight. For a period of time, a movement may follow a straight line and then it encounters obstacles, and the path bends. It is like curving around a mountain when approaching a city. Often it feels as though you were moving backward and you lose sight of your goal but in fact you are looking ahead and soon you will see the city again close by."