Big Read: ‘Everyone is numb and is left searching for answers which we may never get’ in Lixnaw tragedy

Eileen O’Sullivan was a creature of habit. Nearly every day, like clockwork, she would take to the roads with her dog, Henry. She usually walked alone, ambling along the narrow country boreens close to the family home, waving to neighbours as she passed. The mother of one didn’t drive, so if she needed to venture farther it was Mossie, her partner of more than 20 years, who would take her to where she needed to go.

“Mossie himself would be in and out of the shop there on the Main Street every day,” said one local.

“You’d maybe see him up in the Lidl then as well, picking up a few things for the house.”

In a place like Lixnaw, Co Kerry, a rural hinterland in the north of the county, the daily movements of those who live there are well established. It’s a place where the little things matter. Where habits and routines, as mundane as they might seem, don’t go unnoticed.

Last Tuesday, when Eileen hadn’t been spotted out and about with Henry, her neighbours suspected something was wrong.

John O’Mahony was out mowing his lawn that evening when two of his neighbours arrived, asking for his help. The women were concerned for the welfare of the O’Sullivan family and asked if he would go to the house.

Mossie (63) kept bees and sold honey to the locals. One of the women had called to his house to collect a jar and met the other woman, who told her she hadn’t seen Eileen all day. They told Mr O’Mahony that the family dog, who was always with Eileen, was there and the door was open. Mr O’Mahony hopped into his Jeep and drove to the O’Sullivan house.

The cottage, up a gravel drive on an S-bend of a quiet country road on the outskirts of Lixnaw, was dark and quiet. The only sound he could hear as he approached the front door, besides the crunching gravel under his feet, was the bark of the family dog, Henry. It was around 8.30pm and Mr O’Mahony thought that everyone must have called it a night early.

Then he saw the front door open, as the two women described.

Read More

“I pulled up in the yard and thought it was unusual,” he said.

“Then I saw that the dog was running about, which was odd too. I went up to the door, which was open, and I knocked it a few times. I was shouting out as well, ‘Hello’, a couple of times. There was no response and no sound coming from a anyone so I made my way inside.”

Mr O’Mahony, a local farmer, moved down the hall and into the bedrooms of the home, where he made the grim discoveries.

Eileen was in her bed, where it was clear she had suffered a fatal wound. Mr O’Mahony put his hand on her leg, which was cold to the touch. And in another bedroom, Eileen and Mossie’s 24-year-old son Jamie was still in his bed. He too had been shot.

When gardaí arrived a short time later, the lifeless body of Mossie O’Sullivan was found at a nearby property. A firearm, believed to be a shotgun, was found beside him.

As the rural farming community of Lixnaw awoke to news of a murder-suicide that had wiped out a family who had been living among them for generations, there were no clear answers to the many questions that followed. Gardaí are investigating what caused Mossie O’Sullivan to take the lives of his entire family before turning a gun on himself. According to astonished and horrified neighbours, there was no disharmony in the relationship. Moreover, said a garda source, there was little enough land in the family to warrant a disagreement.

“This is not about land or inheritance, but beyond that we are looking at everything,” said the source.

Gardaí have recovered mobile phones belonging to the three O’Sullivans from the scene. The phones will be examined for text messages and phone calls of relevance, in the weeks, days and hours leading to the attack. However, a critical focus of the inquiries will be on Mossie O’Sullivan’s state of mind in the days leading up to the murders. For those who knew him well, there had been a change in mood in the lead up to what happened.

“I just thought he hadn’t been himself for the last week or 10 days,” said Mr O’Mahony.

“He would be a very easy-going person but he didn’t seem his usual self. I would not have expected anything like this though.”

Mr O’Mahony said that Mossie was in the process of selling his sheep to him, as he did this time every year. However, he also wanted to sell his ewes because he was no longer fit enough to look after them.

Several other neighbours said Mr O’Sullivan had seemed very sullen in recent days and had commented that “nothing was working out” to at least one.

They added that he had recently received bad news about his own personal health. His partner Eileen had her own struggles, having suffered a stroke several years ago.

“Things weren’t going Mossie’s way on the health front,” said one neighbouring farmer.

“I don’t know if that has anything to do with what happened.”

Yesterday, parish priest Father Anthony O’Sullivan was awaiting news of funeral arrangements. He was called to the house on Tuesday night and said prayers over the dead.

“The community is numb,” he said.

“Everyone I have spoken to is searching for answers, for an explanation. We may never get those answers.”