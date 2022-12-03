| 8°C Dublin

Big read: England’s vanishing Irish – the rise and decline of a community

Recent figures show the Irish-born population in England and Wales has plummeted by 20pc in just a decade. Kim Bielenberg gauges the mood in traditional emigrant areas in Leeds and Manchester

Left to right top row: John Burns, David Durkan, Ciarán Butcher, John Kearns, Frank Gallagher and Mary Brown; Left to right bottom row: Rena Cosgrove, Tom McLoughlin, Tara Kearns, Emma McBurney, Maria, Aidan, Connell and Sinéad Enright. Photos by Mike Pinches; design by Paula Dallaghan Expand
Integrated: Aidan and Sinéad Enright with their children Maria and Connell in Saltaire, West Yorkshire. Photo by Mike Pinches Expand
Community hub: Manager Tom McLoughlin and secretary Rena Cosgrove at the Leeds Irish Centre. Photo by Mike Pinches Expand
Taste of home: Mary Brown, who sells Irish groceries at a lunch organised by Irish Health and Home in Leeds Expand
John and Tara Kearns, who are both members of the Hugh O&rsquo;Neills GAA club in Leeds. Photo by Mike Pinches Expand
&lsquo;I felt the grass was greener&rsquo;: Frank Gallagher, who is chairman of the Hugh O&rsquo;Neills GAA club. Photo by Mike Pinches Expand
Graphic by Paula Dallaghan Expand

Left to right top row: John Burns, David Durkan, Ciarán Butcher, John Kearns, Frank Gallagher and Mary Brown; Left to right bottom row: Rena Cosgrove, Tom McLoughlin, Tara Kearns, Emma McBurney, Maria, Aidan, Connell and Sinéad Enright.

They went to Britain in vast waves in the 1950s and 1960s to build roads and housing estates. They travelled in their hundreds of thousands to work in offices, factories and hospitals.

Some fell on hard times, but many others quietly prospered. Now, in some of their traditional heartlands in Britain, the Irish seem like a shrinking community.

