Big Read: A decade of dead ends means police have given up hunt for Micheala McAreavey’s killers

Despite all their promises, Mauritian authorities now admit there will be no justice for the Tyrone woman who was murdered on her honeymoon in 2011. Catherine Fegan looks back on the murder that shocked Ireland and made international headlines.

Catherine Fegan

The courtroom fell silent as the picture - a crude black-and-white shot of the crime scene - was passed around.

Gone was the image of the beaming bride, dressed in white, smiling blissfully next to her new husband; instead, the picture showed the aftermath of murder.

The pictures, produced in a Mauritian court as part of the 2011 preliminary inquiry into the murder of Michaela McAreavey, brought home the shocking reality of all that was lost in paradise on January 10, 2011.

