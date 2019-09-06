Thousands of engaged couples and bridal parties will attend this year's Wedding & Honeymoon Show.

Big day out: Wedding show to help couples plan for nuptials

The event, which kicks off at the RDS this weekend, features inspiration for all couples - from rustic barn weddings to five-star affairs.

It features exhibits from bridal shops, musicians, make-up artists and venues.

There is also a voucher for two-for-one entry in this week's 'Sunday Independent'.

Meanwhile, Anna Geary said she is throwing away the "rule book" for her wedding.

The 'Ireland's Fittest Family' star and partner Kevin Sexton want to put their "own stamp" on the big day.

"Once there's loads of food and great music, well, then it's a party for our loved ones to share with us," she told the Irish Independent. "People are talking about the 'rules' of weddings, and I'm thinking 'hang on a second, I didn't get that rule book'.

"We're not going to reinvent the wheel with our wedding, but there are some things that we're changing."

Irish Independent