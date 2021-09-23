Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice marks 29th year of raising funds for local care providers

Stephanie Graham (right) who hosted a Bewley's Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice, pictured with Catherine Casserly, marketing director at Bewley's and Audrey Houlihan, Chairperson at together for hospice PIC Mark Condren

The 29th annual Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice was launched today at the home of one of the initiative's longest-serving volunteers.

Stephanie Graham has been a supporter of hospices for 25 years and has raised over €40,000 for her local hospice by hosting coffee mornings in her Terenure home.

Audrey Houlihan, CEO of Our Lady’s Hospice, said the work Stephanie has done for the charity has been “amazing”.

Bewley’s and Together for Hospice is a charitable partnership that began in 1992 and has raised more than €40m for hospices in Ireland since inception.

Since their partnership began, the coffee mornings have amassed a stellar cast of ambassadors such as actors Brendan and Domhnall Gleeson, Limerick hurling manager John Kiely, Danny O’Reilly of the Coronas, broadcaster Dr Ciara Kelly, RTÉ star and author Maia Dunphy, and broadcaster and comedian Mario Rosenstock.

In 2020, the fundraising efforts raised over €1m for local hospices and specialist palliative homecare services nationwide.

Registration is now open for anyone wishing to host a coffee morning in aid of a local hospice and Audrey Houlihan, CEO of Our Lady’s Hospice, said the events are vital in order for hospices to provide the vital services they do.

“The funds support frontline hospice care in Ireland, from all the new builds or even to hospices that didn’t have a building in the first place. It also helps enhance patient care and little things for families, so coffee mornings are one of the key fundraisers that deliver for us.

“At the start of their journey, patients come to us at a very difficult time and it’s important the carers or families can also access a range of services as their journey is as hard if not harder than the patient’s in some cases,” Ms Houlihan said.

The funds raised have enabled local hospice groups to fund front-line staff such as nurses and healthcare assistants who provide specialist, high-quality and loving care to patients and their families.

Facility enhancements and purchasing crucial equipment have also been secured through funds raised and the money collected at coffee mornings remains within local communities, going back into each local hospice service.

“We think our partnership with Together For Hospice is one of the longest running in Ireland and it’s been really successful,” Catherine Casserly, Marketing Director at Bewley’s said.

“It’s been growing and growing every year, which is great as we think the Hospice has a big job to do trying to raise more funds.

“There probably isn’t a person in the country now that hasn’t been touched by the hospice at some stage. We want as many people as possible to realise that this charity is one that helps families and communities. It’s not necessarily always about the person that’s sick or dying themselves, it’s often about the community and family and support group. As a result of this, we have bigger and better plans to raise funds in the next few years,” Ms Casserly said.