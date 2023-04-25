Big basking shark wows cliff climbers on Inis Mór
Video Team
Climbers amazed as they are paid a visit by huge shark as they ascend Inis Mór.
Latest Irish News
Trooper Shane Kearney to undergo operation today in what is hoped to be his final treatment following Lebanon attack
Teen charged in Garda probe into fatal stabbing of Thomas Dooley in Kerry
TD Paul Murphy’s partner says protest at Dublin home was ‘upsetting’
Man (20s) charged after gardaí seize €112k of cannabis in west Dublin
HSE breached data protection laws nearly 200 times last year due to errors distributing digital Covid certificates
Government leaders say Niall Collins should have recused himself from meeting about land later sold to his wife
Irish weather: Met Éireann forecasts mainly sunny start but conditions to take turn
Alleged New IRA Chief granted leave from prison to attend son’s confirmation
Three Dublin men accused of raping woman in Belfast hotel have charges dropped against them
King Billy ‘Buckfast rival’ ordered to change branding over sectarian concerns
Top Stories
Suits you, sir! First male winner of style contest at Punchestown
I’m A Celebrity… South Africa review: Bizarre one-liners, dad jokes and barmy activities as the ‘all stars’ go wild
HSE breached data protection laws nearly 200 times last year due to errors distributing digital Covid certificates
Teen charged in Garda probe into fatal stabbing of Thomas Dooley in Kerry
Latest NewsMore
Maheta Molango: Players will be ‘angry’ at Aleksander Ceferin’s salary cap plan
Dublin Airport announces year-round flights to Dallas, Texas
Trooper Shane Kearney to undergo operation today in what is hoped to be his final treatment following Lebanon attack
Teen charged in Garda probe into fatal stabbing of Thomas Dooley in Kerry
TD Paul Murphy’s partner says protest at Dublin home was ‘upsetting’
Central Bank only now moving to in-depth probe of impact of rate-rising frenzy
Man (20s) charged after gardaí seize €112k of cannabis in west Dublin
Anne O’Leary named as new Meta Ireland boss
Eddie Howe mindful of pitching Anthony Gordon into cauldron on return to Everton
Harry Belafonte has died at the age of 96