Biden visit: €50m bill for ‘biggest garda security operation in history of the State’

US secret service agents wearing Mayo GAA hats gifted to them by Garda at Ireland West Airport Knock, in County Mayo, on the last day of his visit to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Friday April 14, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Biden. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

BALLINA, IRELAND - APRIL 14: Garda officers check the River Moy prior to the arrival of US President Joe Biden to a celebration event outside St Muredach's Cathedral, on April 14, 2023 in Ballina, Ireland. US President Joe Biden has travelled to Northern Ireland and Ireland with his sister Valerie Biden Owens and son Hunter Biden to explore his family's Irish heritage and mark the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The security bill for US president Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland will exceed €50m, a security source has said.

Mr Biden flew out of Ireland on Friday night following a four-day tour which began in Northern Ireland on Tuesday and passed off without any major security issue.

Keeping the president on schedule was the only real issue — an important element of any major policing plan.

“The only minor issue is that he was not a man who could be kept to a schedule,” according to a source attached to Garda headquarters.

“Because he was enjoying talking to people so much, he would often stay in places a lot longer chatting.

“That’s just his personality, he clearly was loving every minute of his visit and meeting people. But it could cause logistical issues from a policing point of view.

“He was an hour late to his dinner in Dublin Castle for example. The amount of logistical work that goes on behind the scenes before he attended anywhere — from Dundalk, Dublin city centre, the Phoenix Park, Ballina and Castlebar — is phenomenal. Every location has to be declared ‘sterile’, safe for the US president to go to.”

​Senior gardaí and the US secret service were in constant dialogue during the trip, and in the couple of months leading up to it.

Rumours in garda circles that there were “stand-up rows” between the two during the visit over who was in charge of security arrangements have been dismissed as “untrue”.

“An Garda Síochána and the secret service have a very good relationship. There were discussions, maybe they became robust on occasion, when decisions had to be made. But there were never any problems; it was all just discussions around the plans and arrangements,” said the source.

“Gardaí and the secret service have worked together on previous presidential visits, and the relationship is strong.”

It is understood there were some last-minute itinerary changes to Biden’s schedule.

His visit to Castlebar was added relatively late, meaning gardaí worked around the clock to put the necessary security measures in place there in a relatively short time frame.

The major garda operation involved thousands of officers, with all annual leave cancelled for members of the force during the visit.

“It was a bigger security operation than Obama’s visit, because it went on longer. Obama’s 2011 trip to Ireland was cut short because of the volcanic ash cloud blowing down from Iceland.

“It was also a bigger operation than any of the royal visits from the UK. I believe it was the biggest security operation An Garda Síochána has ever been involved in in the history of the State.

“There were so many places Biden wanted to visit and that meant a lot of work behind the scenes. For him to go to the Phoenix Park is one example — it is Europe’s largest city park. Every inch of it had to be searched to ensure it was safe, and then closed ahead of and during the visit. Biden really packed in a lot during his visit,” added the source.

Various garda specialist units were involved, from Crime and Security to the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI).

In addition, all garda units were on standby and officers bussed around Ireland depending on Mr Biden’s movements.

Gardaí were put up in hotels and provided with meals when necessary. Overtime was also necessary as part of the policing plan.

It is understood that in the region of 300 secret service agents travelled to Ireland to bolster Mr Biden’s protection.