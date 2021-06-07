US President Joe Biden is set to warn British Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to renege on commitments made on Northern Ireland during Brexit negotiations, according to the Times newspaper.

Biden is expected to use the pair’s first meeting at a G7 summit later this week in Cornwall to express his wholehearted support for the Northern Ireland protocol.

President Biden has long been a supporter of the Good Friday Agreement - of which the US is a guarantor - and he is expected to outline how the US views the NI protocol as a key apparatus in maintaining peace upheld by the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Biden is expected to tell Boris Johnson that the chances of a significant trade deal between the US and the UK will be impaired should the UK renege on any promises made on Northern Ireland as part of the Brexit deal.

President Biden is also expected to outline how he expects the EU to adopt a more flexible approach to the implementation of the NI protocol, with diplomatic sources telling The Times that Biden expects the EU to stop being “so diplomatic” on the matter.

Before President Biden’s election in November 2020, he vowed that any deal between the UK and the US would be contingent on the terms of the Good Friday Agreement being respected.

“We can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit.

“Any trade deal between the US and UK must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period,” Mr Biden said last year.

In an article for the Washington Post last week, Mr Biden wrote of the “special relationship” the US and the UK shared, adding he wished to “affirm” that relationship during the pair’s meeting this week.

The UK appointed former Irish rugby international Trevor Ringland as special envoy to the US for Northern Ireland this week in a bid to promote the interests of Northern Ireland to the US congress, as well as within the Irish American community.