Biden presidency may give No.10 'pause for thought' on Brexit trade negotiations - Simon Coveney

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney has said this week is the most important week for Brexit negotiations since the Withdrawal Agreement was secured in 2019.

The Minister agreed that now that “a real friend of Ireland” in Joe Biden was about to enter the White House, it may change how the UK views Irish issues within the Brexit negotiations.

Joe Biden has publicly stated that there would be no US-UK trade deal if the Good Friday Agreement or peace on the island of Ireland was jeopardised by a new UK Internal Markets Bill.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, the Minister said: “Now that Joe Biden is going to be the next President of the United States, it will certainly be a cause for a pause for thought in No.10 to ensure that the Irish issues are prioritised as we try to close out this phase of the Brexit negotiations, if you want to call it that. I don’t say that in any provocative way towards the UK, I think it is just reality and I think we all want to see the back of tense standoffs linked to Brexit.

“Joe Biden is a real friend of Ireland and describes his life being shaped entirely by his roots in Ireland. He is somebody who, in the middle of his campaign, took the time to make a very clear statement on Ireland, the Good Friday Agreement and the need to prevent a hard border on the island at any time in the future that is linked to Brexit policy and negotiations.

“I think the statements from Joe Biden, and many others on Capitol Hill have said that if the Good Friday Agreement and peace on the island of Ireland isn’t protected through Brexit, that securing a trade deal between the US and the UK would be very problematic,” Simon Coveney pointed out.

Minister Coveney said the negotiations around securing a trade deal between the EU and the UK were “tense and difficult” but said he anticipates a big effort on both sides this week as the talks near their “endgame.”

“Concluding a negotiation as complex as a Brexit negotiation in the context of trying to put a future relationship agreement in place, particularly on a trade agreement, was never going to be easy. But, we really are in the endgame now and I think you’ll see a big effort this week to find a way of closing this out that both sides can live with.

“The big issues preventing a trade agreement still are trying to find agreement on what the EU calls a ‘level playing field’. Fair competition and also a governance arrangement that can ensure that whatever is agreed can be enforced in the future if there are disputes. In parallel with that, is fishing. Which has become a very difficult issue to resolve and both sides need realism there if there is going to be a deal done,” Minister Coveney said.

Minister Coveney said that a Biden presidency will lead to the opportunity for more like-minded countries to foster relationships built on cooperation and could result in less division.

