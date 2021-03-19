Biden and Johnson told Taoiseach they would vaccinate own people before helping with world supply of jabs 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin revealed he personally urged US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ensure global supply chains are protected so multiple Covid-19 vaccines can finally end the year-long worldwide pandemic.

Mr Martin, speaking in Cork, warned that only through working to guarantee the maximum possible quantity of global vaccine development and delivery can the world slowly begin to return to normal.

His comments came amid mounting concerns over global vaccine 'nationalism' with major pharmaceutical producing countries dominating supplies for domestic use.

He pointed out that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine alone includes 280 ingredients from suppliers with operations across 19 countries.

Mr Martin said both President Biden and Prime Minister Johnson were very clear about focusing first on addressing their domestic vaccine demands before deciding on shipping surplus vaccine stocks to other countries.

"We did discuss it [vaccines] very widely and what he [President Biden] said and what he made very clear to us was he was waiting until the end of May to ensure they would have a sufficiency of supply for the entire American population before they would discuss the sharing of vaccines. That was a very clear message that he sent," he said.

"He did reference, to be fair, both Canada and Mexico. They are obviously close neighbours and have challenges of their own. We had a very wide ranging discussion."

The Taoiseach said the key point he made to the US president was that it was imperative to keep supply chains open for the production of vaccines.

"I have spoken to all of the pharmaceutical companies and that is the key point. If you take for example the Pfizer vaccine alone - you are looking at 280 materials to make that, 86 suppliers and all operating in 19 different countries. So when I talk about integrated global supply chains, that is what I am talking about," Mr Martin said.

"And all counties, including the US, need to be mindful that they need to keep those supply chains open. That is ultimately the way we manufacture enough globally and produce enough.

"From the European and Irish perspective, we will have a high volume of vaccines in the country in Quarter Two. We have hardened up on the figures from the various companies from Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, PfizerBioNTech and indeed AstraZeneca. We will have high volumes coming in (over) April, May, June and July.”

But The Taoiseach said he received the same answer from both Mr Biden and Mr Johnson.

"He (President Biden) made it clear to me - just as Prime Minister Johnson did - that he was going to vaccinate his own people before he could contemplate selling it to us or anyone else,” Mr Martin said.

"He said it would be the end of May before they could see what they could do with any excess vaccines. He wanted to make sure he would have a sufficiency of supply to vaccinate the American population - that dovetails with what some of the companies have said to me too."

Mr Martin said Ireland is now gearing up to resume AstraZeneca jabs following the European Medicines Agency (EMA) ruling that it is safe and effective.

The Taoiseach said it was vital that the public adhere to Covid-19 restrictions to allow time for the vaccine programme to get into top gear.

"I have been very consistent - in advance of April 5 the Government will announce what will happen during the next phase in April. I am not going to speculate about any specific aspects of that,” he said.

"What I have said to people is that we will look at the 5km (travel restriction), we will look at construction, outdoor activity and sporting activity. We do understood - we get it that people are fed up. But I want to thank people - they have been remarkable."

"We have brought numbers down from a very high level after Christmas to relatively low levels. Our big concern remains the variant which is very transmissible. We now know from UK respect that it is more deadly."

The Taoiseach said people needed to appreciate that their support of Level Five restrictions has taken pressure off hospitals, off Intensive Care Units (ICUs) - and given critical space to the vaccination programme.

"I am simply saying we will give people clear indications in advance of April 5 as to how we see April panning out. But we are thinking and reflecting on the outdoor situation and what may be possible - mental health is very, very important,” he said.

"What is important is that the volume of vaccines will increase dramatically over Quarter Two and we will be in a good space by the end of Quarter Two."

"This is March - I will be meeting with NPHET and prior to April 5 I will make a call. We said we would reopen the schools on a phased basis and reopen childcare. We have done that."

"In the meantime it is very, very important that people observe the basics as to social-distancing, washing their hands and also in terms of avoiding congregations, particularly indoors."

"We do not want to open things up and then have to close them subsequently. I thank people for what they are doing - but I would urge them to stay the course."

Mr Martin said he also expected to see mandatory quarantine for some travellers to be put into place very soon.

"It will be very soon - I will leave it to the Minister for Health. He will have details very soon," he said.

