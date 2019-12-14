Bid to demolish Georgian buildings branded 'outrageous'

Ternary Limited, controlled by Mr Goodman's Lorsden (Jersey) Limited, has sought approval to demolish the Kildare Street Hotel on the corner of Kildare Street and Nassau Street to allow the construction of a five-storey mixed-use development.

The plans provide for the demolition of the hotel's adjoining pub, JP Mooney's, as part of an overall attempt to redevelop a large part of a block between Trinity College and Leinster House.

More than a dozen objections to the plans have been registered with Dublin City Council, with the window for observations closed on Thursday.

Among those objecting to the proposals are Green Party MEP Ciaran Cuffe and journalist Frank McDonald, who wrote the book 'The Destruction of Dublin'.

"It is simply outrageous that Larry Goodman is trying to destroy part of Dublin's heritage," Mr Cuffe told the Irish Independent yesterday.

The proposed development of almost 2,800sqm will provide retail and cafe use at ground-floor level, with office use on the upper floors and on one of two basement levels.

Ternary also wants to undertake major refurbishment and upgrade of three other buildings it owns on Nassau Street, which will include newly designed shop fronts.

It said the three properties were listed buildings which were in need of structural repair.

In Mr Cuffe's objection he said the proposed new use of the building as 97.74pc office use was "inappropriate to an area that suffers from a lack of night-time activity."

Asked why he lodged his objection, Mr Cuffe said he was angry about the plan.

"I think it's madness. It's the kind of thing you would have seen in the 1970s. Much of Georgian Dublin has already been destroyed," he said

"To replace it with such a dull building, it's outrageous," he said.

Ireland's national trust, An Taisce, objected along similar lines.

"The Dublin City Record of Protected Structures is not a scientific or definitive document," Mr McDonald said.

"I find it astonishing that in this day and age that any developer would propose the wholesale demolition of buildings from the Georgian era to replace them with an office block."

Simon Ward, the development consultant behind the project, rejected the suggestion that the development represented the destruction of Georgian Dublin.

"None of the buildings is protected structures other than 2 Nassau Street, which we are not proposing to demolish," he said.

Mr Ward said the buildings had never been added to the protected structures list.

He added that the buildings were not from the Georgian period and protecting buildings not on the list undermined the purpose of having listed buildings enjoying a level of protection.

