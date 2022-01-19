Bid to boost Corncrake numbers by over 20pc

Wildlife campaigners are hoping to achieve a 20pc increase in the breeding population of the Corncrake

Wildlife campaigners are hoping to achieve a 20pc increase in the breeding population of the Corncrake, one of Ireland's most endangered birds.

The €6m Corncrake Life Project - which will operate over a five year period - aims to deliver a 20pc increase in the breeding population of the bird through a combination of increased awareness, habitat conservation, sensitive farming practices and island population development.

Famed for its distinctive 'crex crex' call which can be heard up to 1km away, the Corncrake is slightly bigger than a Blackbird and notoriously shy.

Ireland's islands including Inishturk, Inishboffin, Omey Island and Inishturbot have provided a last-ditch refuge for the bird whose national population collapsed over the past 60 years.

In the 1960s Ireland had an estimated Corncrake population of around 4,000 birds.

By 2000, that had declined to just over 100 birds - with the Corncrake having vanished from areas it was formerly famed for nesting in.

Much of the decline was blamed on the increased mechanisation of Irish farming and, in particular, the speedy and early mowing of meadows.

Mowing of meadows destroyed the bird's nests - and by mowing from the outside of a field towards the centre, any hatchlings were also killed because of their reluctance to break cover and cross open ground to safety.

The Corncrake nesting period from June onwards also coincided with peak harvesting operations.

However, the Corncrake Life project - as well as other conservation measures - is now slowly helping the bird to make a comeback.

In 2019, a National Parks and Wildlife (NPW) survey indicated Ireland had a breeding population of 150 pairs.

However, the 2021 survey of Corncrakes revealed 186 male birds - with some experts indicating that total might prove conservative given the Covid-19 travel restrictions in the early part of the year which limited surveys.

Corncrakes are summer visitors to Ireland, breeding here from April to September and migrating to the warmth of Africa for the winter.

A male Corncrake can operate in a territory covering several nests with females laying between eight and 12 eggs, producing two broods per season.

Central to the recovery of the Corncrake is its breeding success on Irish islands - where farming practices are less mechanised, the bird suffers from fewer predators and available habitats are more traditional.

Experts now hope their survey this year - which is focused on the nightly calls of male Corncrakes in known breeding areas - will confirm another increase in bird numbers.

The Corncrake Life Project scheme works with farmers and landowners to improve habitats for corncrakes by enhancing special protection area (SPA) networks and surrounding farmland.

As well as the growth in breeding numbers on Irish islands, the project indicated the outlook is good for the Corncrake in core areas of Mayo, Galway and Donegal.

Heavy flooding over recent years severely damaged breeding populations in the bird's former heartland of the Shannon Callows.

The Corncrake Life project has appealed to anyone who thinks they may have heard the bird's distinctive call in their area to contact them via the Corncrake Life Hotline on (085) 8784648, corncrakelife@housing.gov.ie or www.corncrakelife.ie