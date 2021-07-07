Bibi Baskin announces her retirement saying ‘I’m going to kick my heels up for the summer’

Veteran journalist and radio personality Bibi Baskin has revealed she is stepping away from microphone after a long career in the public eye.

The native of Ardara, Co Donegal, was the first woman in Ireland to host her own television chat show when she presented Bibi and later It’s Bibi on RTÉ in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

She left the broadcaster in 1994 for a stint working as a journalist in New York and the UK before returning to RTÉ in 1998 to present The Saturday Show.

Speaking on Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder this evening, Ms Baskin announced she is to retire this summer as she approaches her 70th birthday.

“I am nearly 70 years of age…it’s a respectable age to retire. I’m winding things up, as I will do at the end of this week, it’s a lovely transition for me.

"I’m going to kick my heels up for the summer. I’ve been promising myself that I’m going to spend more time outdoors and get fitter. For a lot of people still alive, retirement is a very different thing from when their granny retired.”

Ms Baskin, who was affectionately known as RTÉ’s “legendary redhead”, spoke of her appreciation of RTÉ in giving her her break into national broadcasting when she presented Evening Extra between 1986 and 1988.

She also spoke of having no regrets in leaving Ireland and her career in broadcasting to run a circa-1868 heritage house in India which she turned into a guest house and hotel that offered yoga and Ayurvedic healing medicine and therapy.

‘I’m very grateful to RTÉ for giving me the position many years ago. I’m rather proud that I took off to a developing country on my own, as a woman aged 50…and started a whole new career,” she said.

“I left because I knew I just wanted to sample this other world, and, by God, I gave myself a good dose of that when I went to a developing Asian country.”

After leaving RTÉ Ms Baskin worked in the UK with BBC television as well as ITV, Channel 5 and several radio stations.

“After that I followed a lifelong passion for Ayurveda, an Indian system of mind/body health and so I moved to India where I bought an old dilapidated landmark building by the sea, refurbished it and converted it into a Heritage Hotel of India.

"The Indian Central Government has actually recognised it as such. Ayurveda was part of this business venture,” she said on her website.

“I now live in Ireland where many aspects of physical and mental well-being are my focus and passing this knowledge on to you is my business.”

The fluent Irish speaker edited the Irish language publication Anois from 1984 to 1986 before joining RTÉ. in 2015 she hosted a morning talk show on Cork 96FM called Opinion Line.

She was also one of the judges on RTÉ’s 2008 reality television show Fáilte Towers where she and Irish restaurateur Derry Clarke and Castle Leslie hotelier Sammy Leslie decided the fate of a number of celebrities who competed to run a hotel for charity.