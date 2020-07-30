Bewley’s Cafe Theatre on Grafton Street to reopen on August 27 'or earlier'

The Bewley’s Cafe Theatre on Grafton Street, which announced that it would close permanently due to the effects of the pandemic, has now announced that it will reopen at the end of August.

The decision to close the café was made due to the high cost of rent at its prime Grafton St location and it was reported earlier this month that a dispute between the café and its landlord over alleged rent arrears is to go to mediation.

In a statement this evening, Managing Director of Bewley’s Col Campbell said that the café will initially open on a phased basis, with only coffee and bakery goods available from August 27 “or earlier if possible”.

A new roster will be filled with “experienced hands from amongst the original team”.

“We’re conscious of the role that Bewley’s plays in the hearts of visitors and Dubliners and we’re delighted once again to play our part in bringing Dublin’s city centre back to life,” said Mr Campbell.

“We’re thrilled that the team who made Bewley’s such a wonderful place, will once again bring the Bewley’s experience alive with customers, albeit on a phased basis initially. Further areas of the café will be opened in the weeks ahead in line with customer demand.”

He said that more details on the reopening of the café will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We have no further details to share now but full details will be unveiled in the coming weeks and this evening we are delighted to share this good news about the future of the café with the team and with Bewley’s lovers alike,” he added.

