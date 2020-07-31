| 21.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Beware the Dognappers: What to do if the worst happens?

Heartless criminals are profiting from the jump in demand for puppies and designer breeds created by the Covid-19 lockdown, with some owners now scared to even let pets out for a pee

Heartless criminals are profiting from the jump in demand for puppies and designer breeds created by the Covid-19 lockdown, with some owners now scared to even let pets out for a pee. Picture: STOCK Expand

Close

Heartless criminals are profiting from the jump in demand for puppies and designer breeds created by the Covid-19 lockdown, with some owners now scared to even let pets out for a pee. Picture: STOCK

Heartless criminals are profiting from the jump in demand for puppies and designer breeds created by the Covid-19 lockdown, with some owners now scared to even let pets out for a pee. Picture: STOCK

Heartless criminals are profiting from the jump in demand for puppies and designer breeds created by the Covid-19 lockdown, with some owners now scared to even let pets out for a pee. Picture: STOCK

Andrew Lynch

Dognappers are making the lives of pet owners a nightmare as more animals are being stolen and sold at premium prices. So what can you do to protect your animal.

Why are the dogs of Ireland becoming more vulnerable than ever to sneak thieves?

While true dog lovers could never put a price on our pets, some heartless criminals have no such problem.