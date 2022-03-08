Betting shops have paid ‘lip service’ to tackling underage betting, says independent bookmaker

Betting shops have paid “lip service” to tackling underage betting, according to an independent bookmaker.

Young people have been “seduced” by the “glamour and excitement” of sports betting, which has led to “vulnerable youth” drawn into a “world of easy money” independent bookmaker Colm Finlay will tell TDs and senators this afternoon.

The Oireachtas Justice Committee will hear from Mr Finlay from Orchadia Systems. He will say that staff are under pressure in betting shops and are unable to always “monitor underage behaviour”.

Mr Finlay will also say that gambling addiction can be a “very secretive activity” but with “appalling consequences for families”.

“Current betting shop vetting procedures are simply not fit for purpose. There is no industry-wide process to recognise, control, and manage the vetting process,” he says.

“Proper identification using technology can overcome this. Sophisticated electronic controls can be put in place to ensure compliance,” he will tell politicians.

Irish bookmaker company Flutter Entertainment will also say it is in support of a “well-resourced, evidence-led Gambling Regulatory Authority” which is given powers to tackle a “quickly evolving industry”.

“We need a strong regulator to ensure that all gambling companies in Ireland are working to reduce harm to those customers for whom gambling becomes a problem,” it says.

“In addition, Irish punters should be protected against the dangers of unregulated offshore operators,” the company will say in their opening remarks.

The Irish Bookmakers Association will also call for the regulator to appoint a CEO with “significant, relevant” experience.

It will also warn that any laws which are put in place for the authority should not “tie the hands” of the authority as the industry evolves in the years to come.

So called “normal solutions” to tackle problem gambling are “unfair” to the majority of customers who bet safely, according to Entain, the owner of Ladbrokes.

“That kind of over-regulation can drive customers to the black market, as we have seen in other countries where we operate,” it will tell the committee.