Betting giant rejects calls to sign up to Safer Gambling Code

Bookmaker William Hill has rejected calls to sign up to the Safer Gambling Code which has been approved by betting companies operating here.

The code calls for a ban on live television advertising and, most significantly, credit card payments.

But the British bookie’s stance threatens to blow a rift in the industry, as it meanwhile emerged that Paddy Power paid An Post €1.75m for money stolen from the semi-state company by an employee.

Post office worker Tony O’Reilly siphoned the money from An Post to feed his online account which he opened with his credit card, beginning a treacherous journey to ruin and jail.

The Carlow man was sentenced to four years in prison in 2012 and he subsequently told his story in shocking detail in a book co-written by journalist Declan Lynch.

Paddy Power’s payment to An Post for a debt, first reported in the Sunday Business Post, is seen as devastating for an industry struggling in the wake of regulation.

Paddy Power and its parent Flutter Ent have since signed up to the Irish Bookmakers Association Safer Gambling Code. But William Hill’s refusal has caused major tensions in the sector.

The British bookie’s stance has undermined the IBA’s attempts to improve behaviours in advance of significant Government developments in the coming weeks, with the appointment of a CEO designate for gambling regulation.

A spokesman for William Hill claimed it did not sign up to the code of practice because it was not a member of the IBA.

“William Hill cannot become a member of the Irish Bookmakers Association due to the body only representing retail operators in Ireland,” it said.

“Should this change, then we will explore the option of

joining the IBA.

“We look forward to an evidence-led review of the Gambling Act by the Irish Government, and we will, of course, abide by all of the updated regulations in the new state legislation.”

While not naming William Hill or its subsidiaries directly, chairperson for the Irish Bookmakers Association Sharon Byrne said all other betting companies that operate in Ireland, including those that have only an online presence (rather than shopfront), have signed up to the code.

“I cannot force people through legislative measures but by recommending codes of practice we experience an enormous amount of involvement and adoption from our members,” she said.

“I am not a regulator so we can only encourage best practices from our members when it comes to customer protection, anti-money laundering, GDPR, and other matters.”

With the appointment of a CEO for betting regulation set to take place by the end of the year, the IBA’s Code is seen as vital for the industry to lead and support industry change for the better.

By ending the use of credit cards to fund betting accounts, and by banning television advertising – particularly ‘Whistle-to-Whistle’ ads

broadcast immediately before and during live televised events – the IBA said it is vital for the industry to lead by example.