Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk said staying at same hotel as Joe Biden was a ‘total snafu’

American actor and star of the hit TV series Better Call Saul Bob Odenkirk said staying at the same hotel as US President Joe Biden was “a total snafu".

The 60-year-old star of the Breaking Bad and its prequel Better Call Saul said it was a bit of a shock that he happened to be staying at the Conrad Hotel in Dublin where President Biden also stayed during his historic four-day visit to Ireland.

He spoke tp Ryan Tubridy on Friday’s The Late Late Show to promote his new book ‘Comedy, Comedy, Comedy, Drama'.

He said the tight security measures around the hotel and the Dublin city centre during the President’s visit threw up some challenges.

But because he is so recognisable as the loveable rogue lawyer portrayed in both hit TV shows, he wasn’t too bothered.

“The cops were happy to see me and let me in,” he said.

He added that he is a huge fan of the American president and would have no trouble portraying him as an actor.

“I’m very proud of him, I love him,” he said, adding he was very moved by the pomp and ceremony surrounding President Biden’s visit to Belfast, Dublin, Co Louth and Co Mayo over the past week.

“I loved everything about it,” he said.

He also revealed that he is no stranger to these shores and has visited many times during his stint at a comedy writer for the long-running American TV skit show Saturday Night Live.

“I love Ireland…I’m actually going to hike around Ireland for two weeks,” he said, adding that both his maternal and paternal grandmothers hailed from county Cork.